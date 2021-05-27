 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers: Aim to keep it simple as they learn new coordinator’s defensive system MON
0 comments
Packers

Packers: Aim to keep it simple as they learn new coordinator’s defensive system MON

  • 0
Bucs 31, Packers 26

Green Bay strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates an interception with free safety Will Redmond (25) during the packers' 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC championship game Jan. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 

 STEVE APPS, Lee Newspapers

GREEN BAY — To hear them tell it, while Kenny Clark, Adrian Amos and the rest of the Green Bay Packers defense might be learning a new language this offseason, they’re not learning a vastly different scheme with new coordinator Joe Barry.

And while one offseason week of organized team activity practices is hardly enough to make a meaningful judgment about whether Barry’s system will yield more defensive success than that of departed defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, the early returns from players seem to indicate a straightforward approach and a minimal adjustment from the last scheme.

“It’s been great. His system, (there’s) a lot of different terminology that he uses and different concepts. I feel like it’s going to translate well onto the field,” explained Amos, who as a safety serves as one of the primary communicators on defense. “(It’s) not that big of a transition. I know me personally, I’m familiar with a lot of things he does, and there’s a lot of carryover between what we did last year and this year.

“There may be some differences in how plays are called or certain concepts and things like that, but at the end of the day, football is football. And I feel like we’ve got the guys no matter what we call out there.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur parted ways with Pettine several days after the team’s season-ending loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24 in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

In that game, the defense gave up a critical touchdown just before halftime on a play that LaFleur later admitted occurred in part because of a miscommunication on the sideline. That 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the half put the Packers in a 21-10 halftime hole.

Under Pettine, the Packers defense finished the 2020 regular season ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense (334.0 yards per game) — the first time they’d finished in the top 10 since 2010, when they won Super Bowl XLV — and tied for 13th in scoring defense (23.1 points per game).

Pettine, who was originally hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, was retained by LaFleur after team president/CEO Mark Murphy hired LaFleur in January 2019. The 2019 Packers finished 18th in total defense (352.6 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.6 points per game), while the 2018 group was 18th in total defense (354.4 yards per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game).

Although the Packers moved on from Pettine, the position coaches all returned on defense, which has eased the transition, Clark said.

“The terminology, a lot of it is different. Our coaches try to tell us, ‘This is what is what this was last year,’ so we can pick up on things faster,” said Clark, the leader of a defensive line that position coach Jerry Montgomery admits had its ups and downs last season. “It’s definitely been a help having all the other coaches, Jerry and everybody else, still being here because, although the terminology has changed, a lot of it we’re still able to build off things that we did last year and bring it into this year — and being able to play fast that way.”

Asked his initial impression of Barry, Clark replied, “Great guy/ Love his energy and love the scheme and a lot of the stuff that we’re doing. It’s early right now, but a lot of the stuff that we’re doing is simple, lining up and we’re able to play fast and all that kind of stuff. … Excited to play for him.”

LaFleur settled on Barry after initially offering the job to University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who played for Pettine for much of his NFL career and whose system is similar to Pettine’s. But Leonhard opted to stay with the Badgers.

Barry won out over seven other remaining candidates that included Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, who was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator; Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris; Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero; and Atlanta Falcons senior assistant Bob Sutton.

Barry came to the Packers having been an NFL defensive coordinator twice before, with less-than-stellar statistical results in Detroit (2008, 2009) and Washington (2015, 2016).

The Lions finished dead last in the 32-team NFL both of those seasons in both total defense and scoring defense, including the 2008 team going 0-16 under coach Rod Marinelli, Barry’s father-in-law. Washington’s defenses under Barry finished 28th in total defense each of those two years, with the 2015 defense ranking No. 17 in scoring defense and the 2016 unit ranking No. 19. But when hired by LaFleur, Barry said he was proud of the “scars” those experiences left because he now takes over the Packers defense as a better coach than he was then.

“It’s really early, (but) I think he’s got a clear vision of what he wants to get done from a defensive standpoint and he’s done a great job of including all our assistant coaches and taking their input in terms of what each individual player does really well,” LaFleur said this week. “It’s going to continue to progress throughout the course of the season.”

Montgomery, Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti all said that they don’t feel as if their guys are going to be playing in a system that is vastly different from what they were in.

“The position’s the position, it’s really about running to the ball and getting guys on the grass,” said Olivadotti, who served as Washington’s linebackers coach for both years that Barry was the defensive coordinator. “We obviously have worked together, and I really enjoyed my time in Washington. He’s great to be around, so it’s fun that way.”

For his part, Barry praised the assistant coaches, who he said picked up the new system and terminology quickly. Their ability to translate allowed Barry to expedite the teaching process with the players, who spent the first few weeks of the offseason program meeting via Zoom. Now, Barry believes the in-person work will accelerate the learning curve even more.

“Terminology is the biggest thing. There are things that we’re going to do that they did last year, but maybe they called it ‘oranges’ last year and we’re going to call it ‘apples’ this year. Well, it’s about getting (those things) translated,” Barry said. “And then there’s some things that they’ve never done before, it’s brand new, and we’ve got to teach it to them.

“I love where we’re at. We’re only (a few) days into it. We’ll get another three days next week. But it’s really been good. I’m very pleased, very happy with where we’re at right now.”

+6 
Joe Barry packers h/s

Barry
+6 
Adrian Amos, Packers

A Amos
+6 
Matt LaFleur Mug

LaFleur
+6 
Mike Pettine Packers headshot

Pettine
+6 
Kenny Clark mug

Clark
+6 
Kirk Olivadotti

Olivadotti
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it
Local News

The Foxconn Globe had a ribbon cutting last week; the company was quiet about it

  • 4 min to read

On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.

The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.

All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.

On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”

The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.

Here's what we know

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

+5
Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians
Local News

Racine Police get green light to seek grant to cite rule-breaking cyclists, pedestrians

People crossing the street and cyclists should think twice before jaywalking or riding their bicycles through red lights in Racine this summer.

The Racine Police Department has the go-ahead from the city council to apply for a traffic grant that will have a pedestrian and bicycle component, even if some local leaders are worried about the side effects.

While a leader of the police department said that officers retain discretion in when to cite someone who commits a traffic violation vs. when to issue a warning, documents show the state will be expecting local officers working in traffic enforcement to issue citations in 75% of stops under this initiative.

+6
14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'
Local News

14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'

The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.

+11
Watch now: Racine’s lofty goal for a neighborhood-focused health clinic hangs in the balance
Government and Politics

Watch now: Racine’s lofty goal for a neighborhood-focused health clinic hangs in the balance

Gov. Tony Evers wants to use more than $50 million federal dollars to build a new health center in the heart of Racine's most diverse neighborhood. Fearing a roundabout increase in taxes and questioning Evers' methods, Republicans may leave the plan dead in the water, even though they argue Evers and Racine have other options to fund the ambitious project that Mayor Cory Mason deemed "a game changer" for the Lincoln-King neighborhood.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News