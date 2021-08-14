Packers: After years of borderline neglect, team aim to change special teams SUN

GREEN BAY — Upon first getting the job as the Green Bay Packers special-teams coordinator in March, Maurice Drayton took an unexpected tack.
Rather than delivering a bunch of happy talk about what was ahead under his leadership and ignoring the organization’s long history of being substandard — or downright awful — on special teams, Drayton, who’d served under a pair of coordinators in Green Bay (Ron Zook, Shawn Mennenga) before head coach Matt LaFleur promoted him to the top job, decided to lean into the Packers’ putrid track record.
He even came with receipts, having researched longtime NFL columnist and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rick Gosselin’s annual special-teams rankings, dating back to 1992, when the Packers’ modern renaissance began. He pointed out how bad those units were in Gosselin’s rankings in recent years, including over the previous few years when Drayton was on staff and at least bore some responsibility, even though Zook and Mennenga were the ultimate decision makers on special teams.
Fast forward five months, through the team’s offseason program and three weeks of training camp, to the preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. In the lead-up to the game, special-teamer after special-teamer spoke about — you guessed it — how bad the Packers traditionally have been in this department.
It’s one thing to promise fans that things will be different. It’s another to essentially embrace how bad things have been and sell your players on the opportunity to be change agents. But that’s precisely what Drayton has done, as evidenced by the talking points heard all week long:
- Safety Henry Black: “We know we’ve been pretty much last (in the league) over the past few years, and we’re working to change that. What we’re doing now, we’re hoping for a better outcome. Most definitely.
- Linebacker Ty Summers: “I think it starts with a mentality. You look at our rankings last year, and they were obviously not good. So the only way to go is up. I think Mo’s bringing that kind of energy as well, that intensity, attention to detail each and every day. It starts with one day at a time.”
- Linebacker Oren Burks: “I feel like (Drayton) is really just being accountable for what has happened in the past and challenging us, honestly. He’s really challenging us to step up as player leaders to really bring guys along as we’re getting into this.”
There’s no denying the history. In Gosselin’s rankings, the Packers have finished last in the NFL four times since 1992 — in 2005 (under John Bonamego), 2006 (under Mike Stock), 2014 (under Shawn Slocum) and 2018 (under Zook). In Mennenga’s two years as coordinator, the Packers finished 26th in 2019 and 29th last year, leading to his firing.
In addition to those four last-place finishes, the Packers’ special-teams units finished in the lowest quartile of the league another five times — 25th in 1999 (under Steve Ortmayer), 26th in 2008 (under Stock), 31st in 2009 (under Slocum), 29th in 2010 (under Slocum) and 29th in 2016 (under Zook). That means over the past 22 seasons, the Packers have been among the NFL’s worst special-teams units half the time.
But it wasn’t always that way. Under head coach Mike Holmgren and special-teams coordinator Nolan Cromwell from 1992 through 1997, the Packers were in Gosselin’s top-10 four times in six seasons: fourth in 1992, fourth in 1993, seventh in 1996 and seventh in 1997. The 1994 units finished 18th; the 1995 units were 21st. The Packers reached the NFC Championship Game in three of those seasons, reached the Super Bowl twice (1996, 1997) and won one title (Super Bowl XXXI).
How do the Packers get back to being one of the best groups in the league?
“I think it has to be stressed every day,” LaFleur replied. “We always talk about it. That’s how we start every meeting, is showing a clip or two or three or whatever from practice and how it correlates to the game. I think Mo is a big part of that in terms of what he just brings to the table, the energy, the passion. If you want to be one of the elite teams in this league, I think your special teams have to play a big part in that.”
LaFleur also said that he won’t shy away this season from using offensive or defensive starters more extensively on special teams, something many NFL teams try to avoid because of the injury risk.
“Whatever gives us the best opportunity to win games,” he said. “There are some key players on both phases — on offense and defense — that we know have a history with special teams, that definitely can contribute. If that’s what we need, that’s what we’ll do.”
General manager Brian Gutekunst, meanwhile, went through the third day of the draft focused on adding players who had special-teams experience or projected to be contributors there.
That includes on returns, where third-round wide receiver Amari Rodgers is likely to be the team’s punt returner and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill enters preseason play as the odds-on favorite to win the kickoff return job.
“It’s not easy to find those guys, and execution hasn’t always been great,” Gutekunst said of special teams, particularly the return game. “But what I will say is the hard part about finding those guys is (asking), ‘Are they just returners, or can they actually function in your offense or defense as well?’ When you’re looking at a 48-man roster on game days and the 53-man roster and those things, I think that’s where the difficulty can lie at times.”
For his part, Drayton knows talking about improvement and commitment to special teams is only part of changing the culture of failure there. Executing effectively, starting against the Texans, is the next step toward opening the season at New Orleans on Sept. 12 with units that actually help the Packers’ chances of winning instead of hurting them.
“We’re very excited for the first preseason game,” Drayton said. “We have to continue to get better and just continue to take baby steps each day. If we get a little bit better each day, by the first time the first preseason game hits, the second preseason game, the third preseason game, opening game, we should be exactly where we need to be.”
NFL note
Once rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day.
Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards. Fields’ passing also helped the Bears get on the scoreboard for the first time with a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal on the final play of the first half. Until that possession, the Bears hadn’t picked up a first down as Miami dominated play early.