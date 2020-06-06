Packers: After virtual offseason, LaFleur looks ahead to training camp SUN

“I think anybody who went through it says the same thing: We never felt better, from a physical standpoint. That was a great offseason of training, and being able to be in our home cities I think was really beneficial that year to come back and just feel physically in phenomenal shape. Now, it does also throw a spotlight on those who were doing the right thing during the offseason and those who maybe need more of a structure. That’s kind of the thing that’ll be the most glaring when and if we come back together.

“For us, in 2011, because we’d been in the system for so many years, it wasn’t as big of a difficulty jumping right back into the installs. (Now) we’re a second-year offense and we’ve been able to have Zoom meetings, so I didn’t feel like we’ll be so far behind mentally.”

That remains to be seen, of course. There are also logistics to work out – LaFleur said the Packers and St. Norbert College in De Pere, which has housed players during training camp for more than 50 years, are “discussing” how to move forward with lodging for the team – but LaFleur said the 2011 lockout does give him something of a roadmap to follow.