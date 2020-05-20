Packers: After ‘humbling’ year, Daniels says he has ‘much more to offer' FRI

“I have so much more to offer than what I did in the seven years that I was there – which is crazy to think. So that would really be an awesome thing,” Daniels said. “I’m not saying everyone needs to go and spend a year on another NFL team, but to be in another locker room, to see the different culture and the players (was good). They had a very good, tough, hard-nosed, nobody-respects-us culture over there.

“You learn a lot when you see something different. You get out of your comfort zone and what you’re familiar with and that has really helped me grow as a leader, be more of an effective leader. I was, really, in some ways a more effective leader in my one year in Detroit than I was my final year in Green Bay. I was definitely a lot more action-oriented. I didn’t have to be as vocal because a lot of those guys were.