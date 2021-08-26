Packers: After Door Dash gig, rookie safety Gaines making a run at roster sport FRI

GREEN BAY — Innis Gaines genuinely liked his last job. He did.
“It was perfect, really,” Gaines said earlier this week. “You work when you want to work. You make your own hours. That was fun.”
But given the choice between returning to that gig — delivering food for DoorDash in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex — and the NFL dream job he’s chasing as an undrafted rookie free-agent safety with Green Bay Packers, well, he’d prefer to not set foot in another restaurant again unless he’s having dinner or picking up a to-go order of his own.
“Oh man, football, for sure,” Gaines said. “I don’t mind clocking in every day. That’s not an issue.”
Gaines was smiling broadly as he said this, but truthfully, he was in perma-grin mode throughout his 10-minute Q&A session with reporters in advance of Saturday’s preseason finale at Buffalo.
Because while Gaines isn’t the only longshot roster hopeful trying to overcome the odds and make the team when the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit hits on Tuesday, his journey is the only one that includes two torn ACLs in the same knee that derailed his college career at Texas Christian, and a detour into the food-delivery business.
“It’s just been a blessing to be here,” Gaines said. “Last year, I was sitting out, (on) the outside looking in, just doing anything to make ends meet. So being here with some of my old teammates, having fun making plays is what I’ve been wanting to do my whole life. It’s a dream come true every day getting to walk into the building and keep working for what I want.”
Gaines is one of three ex-Horned Frogs on the Packers’ roster — inside linebacker Ty Summers, a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, and safety Vernon Scott, a seventh-round pick last year are the others — but his story of perseverance is one even his college pals marvel at.
Gaines started the first six games of his junior season at TCU in 2018 and had 31 tackles (24 solo), a career-high 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, seven pass break-ups and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown before tearing his ACL the first time.
Gaines admitted he probably rushed his comeback so he could be ready for his senior season, which wound up ending after eight games with another ACL tear, suffered during a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 2. At the time, he’d recorded 34 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries. The timing of his injury meant he wasn’t going to be ready for the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, and TCU’s on-campus pro day was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Oh man, Innis, that dude, if he hadn’t had the injuries that he had, I mean, he’s a stud. We call him ‘Thump,’” Summers explained earlier in camp. “’Thump,’ as you can imagine, is (because of him) coming down and hitting people. That dude is just a missile.
“I think he brings a lot to the table with his ability. But it’s all about what can you learn, how can you adapt in the middle of a game, in the middle of a series to make plays. Once he fully picks that up and he can make that adjustment, he’s as athletic as any of them and he’s fully capable of being a really good player in this league.”
Nevertheless, Gaines’ search for an NFL opportunity went nowhere during an offseason wiped out by the pandemic, so he took the DoorDash job because the flexible hours allowed him to rehabilitate his knee and be ready to leave Dallas at a moment’s notice to work out for any interested NFL teams.
His opportunity with the Packers began with a workout in Green Bay last August 29 — on his 22nd birthday. He made a strong impression on the team’s scouting staff, but with the challenges of adding outside players to the roster amid COVID-19, he had to settle for the scouts telling him they’d stay in touch.
“That was my first workout — my only workout,” Gaines said. “They told me they liked me a lot and they said they would bring me back. Obviously, a lot of teams tell you they like you, so I was like, ‘Do I keep going?’
“Then, they actually called me again. So I was happy.”
That call came in late December, after Gaines had considered trying out for the Canadian Football League or even some indoor teams. As promised, the Packers signed him to a futures contract on January 8, in the midst of the team’s playoff run. With the NFL’s offseason resembling a more typical year this spring and summer, Gaines was able to get back to chasing his football dream.
So far in camp, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound Gaines has made an impression, registering six tackles and a pass break-up in the Packers’ first two preseason games.
“Gaines has made some splash plays, and I think for him, it’s just more of the consistency,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s done a nice job. (But) the splash plays he made, that’s always a pretty good indicator of a guy doing his job.”
Set to turn 23 on Sunday, Gaines enters the preseason finale in the thick of a wide-open competition for the backup safety spots behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.
With veteran Will Redmond having been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury suffered against the New York Jets last week, the Packers’ young safeties — Scott, Henry Black, Christian Uphoff and Gaines — are competing for spots on the 53-man roster and the expanded 16-player practice squad as the final cuts loom on Tuesday.
“Playing with Innis, it’s a great thing. Just to be in the NFL with a college teammate, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Scott, who played all four years at TCU with Gaines and has been his biggest fan throughout camp. “It all worked out for him to be on this team, so he’s been making plays and just showing he deserves to be here. I look forward to him making many more plays as well.”
So does Gaines, who isn’t about to take anything for granted, given his path to this point.
“I was going to do whatever it took to get back to this stage,” Gaines said. “I’m one of the youngest guys here, besides the rookies. So I’m always bringing the energy. I’m always happy to be here. It can be any kind of day. It can be gloomy and I’m like, ‘Dude, we’re here. We’re playing for the Packers. Turn it up.’ It’s fun.