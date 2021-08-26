Packers: After Door Dash gig, rookie safety Gaines making a run at roster sport FRI

“Gaines has made some splash plays, and I think for him, it’s just more of the consistency,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s done a nice job. (But) the splash plays he made, that’s always a pretty good indicator of a guy doing his job.”

Set to turn 23 on Sunday, Gaines enters the preseason finale in the thick of a wide-open competition for the backup safety spots behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

With veteran Will Redmond having been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury suffered against the New York Jets last week, the Packers’ young safeties — Scott, Henry Black, Christian Uphoff and Gaines — are competing for spots on the 53-man roster and the expanded 16-player practice squad as the final cuts loom on Tuesday.

“Playing with Innis, it’s a great thing. Just to be in the NFL with a college teammate, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Scott, who played all four years at TCU with Gaines and has been his biggest fan throughout camp. “It all worked out for him to be on this team, so he’s been making plays and just showing he deserves to be here. I look forward to him making many more plays as well.”

So does Gaines, who isn’t about to take anything for granted, given his path to this point.