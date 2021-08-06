Packers: After a year without it, annual Family Night takes on greater meaning

The biggest home crowd the Packers played in front of last season was in their Jan. 24 NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The official attendance for that game in the 80,000-seat stadium was 8,456.

“We did get fans last year towards the end of the season. We played in the playoffs and that was pretty cool. (But) I can’t even imagine what it’s like with a packed house on Family Night,” second-year offensive lineman Jon Runyan said. “I’ve got some family coming in for this and I’m really excited for them to see me out there. This is some of their first times seeing me play in Lambeau.”

It will also mark an important milepost for second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was the inactive third quarterback for all 18 of the Packers’ games last season, including playoffs.

“That will be my first time seeing it full,” Love said. “Obviously last year even in the playoffs when we bumped it up, coming out to see all the fans in the stadium was pretty sweet. But I’m definitely excited to see the stadium packed.”

