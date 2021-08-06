Packers: After a year without it, annual Family Night takes on greater meaning

GREEN BAY — It is still just a practice, even though Matt LaFleur is planning to incorporate some live-tackling this year.
Nevertheless, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night a year ago, the event will return to Lambeau Field on Saturday night. And while the sold-out practice has always been a useful tool for acclimating young players to their new surroundings, it will take on added value this time around.
Not only will it be good for the members of the new rookie class, but last year’s rookies — even the ones who saw extensive playing time — will be seeing a close-to-full stadium for the first time after games were played in front of empty or near-empty stadiums throughout last season.
“Oh, we can’t wait for Family Night,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s going to great, especially for our young players that maybe have not had an opportunity to play in front of big crowds.
“It’s almost like their first preseason game. And that’s how we’re going to treat it, especially at the end of the night in terms of just getting some live action. We’re super excited to have our fans back in the stands and there’s just so much energy and excitement that goes along with that.”
Asked what he remembers from his only Family Night in 2019 as a rookie head coach, LaFleur replied, “I just couldn't believe how many people were there to watch a practice. It was special. It was my first time to walk out of that tunnel onto that field with a pretty packed house.”
The biggest home crowd the Packers played in front of last season was in their Jan. 24 NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The official attendance for that game in the 80,000-seat stadium was 8,456.
“We did get fans last year towards the end of the season. We played in the playoffs and that was pretty cool. (But) I can’t even imagine what it’s like with a packed house on Family Night,” second-year offensive lineman Jon Runyan said. “I’ve got some family coming in for this and I’m really excited for them to see me out there. This is some of their first times seeing me play in Lambeau.”
It will also mark an important milepost for second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was the inactive third quarterback for all 18 of the Packers’ games last season, including playoffs.
“That will be my first time seeing it full,” Love said. “Obviously last year even in the playoffs when we bumped it up, coming out to see all the fans in the stadium was pretty sweet. But I’m definitely excited to see the stadium packed.”
Extra points
The Packers released long-snapper Joe Fortunato, apparently putting an end to the competition for the job. Incumbent Hunter Bradley is the only long-snapper on the roster now. … Outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers was awarded to the Packers on waivers from Baltimore. The Packers are thin at the position with Za’Darius Smith (back) not yet practicing, Randy Ramsey out with a significant ankle injury suffered in practice earlier this week and converted inside linebacker Kamal Martin also sidelined by a knee injury. … Cleared by doctors, second-year tight end Josiah Deguara practiced for the first time in camp on Thursday, almost 10 months to the day after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during an Oct. 5 game against Atlanta. … Aaron Rodgers’ got the crowd excited by depositing a 50-yard throw in the net during the quarterback’s daily deep-ball drills. … Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert had the story of the day, sharing the first time he met Rodgers. “The first day, I was walking to the bathroom and in walks Aaron,” Benkert said. “I've never met him before and (it’s), 'Hey, nice to meet you, but I have to go to the bathroom. That was my first time meeting him. I really didn't picture it going that way.”
NFL notes
The Buffalo Bills secured their future at quarterback Friday, agreeing with Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension that locks him up through the 2028 season.
The two sides were in no rush. Allen was under contract through the 2022 season after the Bills in May picked up the player's fifth-year option, worth nearly $23 million.
Allen has earned a significant raise following a breakthrough season in which he set numerous franchise passing and scoring records in leading Buffalo to its first AFC East title since 1995 and deepest playoff run in 27 years. Buffalo's season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
• The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.
Matthew Sexton's 36-yard punt return early in the third quarter jump-started the Steelers, and the Cowboys never challenged after it.
Last season's exhibition games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So maybe the enthusiastic crowd was an indication that even for a match between teams using few regulars, the hunger for pro football has not faded.
Not unexpectedly for the kickoff to the preseason, the game was marked by spotty offense and special teams — until Sexton came through. Both sides lacked timing with the ball, helping each defense.
Pittsburgh blocked a field goal attempt by Hunter Niswander, and Steelers placekicker Sam Sloman missed from 49 yards, as well a botching an extra point. Niswander also missed from 52 yards and the opening half finished 3-0 thanks to Niswander's 29-yarder.
Sexton's runback led to a 4-yard scoring run by much-traveled running back Kalen Ballage, now with his fourth team in as many years. Sloman made amends with a 48-yard field goal after a 26-yard interception return by Donovan Stiner.