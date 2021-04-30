Packers: After a day full of Rodgers drama, team picks Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes

Even with Alexander on the roster, the pick comes at a position of need, as the Packers brought back Kevin King on a one-year, $5 million deal despite another uneven, injury-affected season from the 2017 second-round pick. New defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme employs a versatile defensive back at what he calls the “star” position, and before picking Stokes, the Packers’ options in the secondary were limited.

“As I looked at it, not only for this year but going forward in the future, we only have one corner under contract for next year. So we certainly needed to add to that room,” Gutekunst explained. “As we went through the process today, he was kind of sticking out like a sore thumb on our board. We didn't really think he had a chance to get there. We thought maybe when we started (the day), there might be an outside chance, but as the board fell and some of those corners went off early, we weren't really sure if he was going to get to us. And we were really excited that he did.”