Packers: Adams, WRs facing uncertain futures WEDS

A year later, Gutekunst made no effort to re-sign another of Rodgers’ favorite targets, Randall Cobb, who played eight seasons in Green Bay and signed one extension before leaving in free agency in March 2019.

Before them, Thompson opted not to re-sign James Jones in March 2014 after seven seasons and one extension (although the team brought Jones back in 2015 when Nelson suffered a torn ACL in an exhibition game that ended his season before it began) and tried to sign Greg Jennings to a second extension before the 2012 season, then offered him another deal in March 2013 before Jennings chose to sign with the Minnesota Vikings instead.

Complicating matters? None of the other receivers at the top of the Packers’ rotation — Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown—are under contract beyond this season. And while one would think he’d have a deal before camp opens, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, a third-round pick from Clemson, was the only unsigned draft pick to start the week.

Asked in March if he wanted to get an extension done with Adams, Gutekunst was non-commital.