Packers: Adams’ says ‘It would change a lot' for him if Rodgers leaves

At another point last season, Rodgers said of Adams, “I wouldn’t want to throw to anybody else. I have so much love and respect for him as a person — how he carries himself, his demeanor, his competitiveness, his focus, the plays that he makes on the field, the way that he communicates with me, the respect that he shows me, the respect that he earns from myself and our team every single day.

“He is one of a kind. Very unique player, unique person, and I am so thankful to have him on our squad. I have his back 100 percent in everything that he does and says. He’s a man of his word, he’s a man of high integrity and high class.

“And I’m better because of him — as a person and as a quarterback.”

Asked by Cowherd if he would defend Rodgers’ reported dissatisfaction with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team’s communication with him, Adams said he would.

“I defend my guys on everything. We all know this is a pretty intense business, there’s a lot that happens, a lot that goes on here,” Adams replied. “Just like any other job, you want to be happy, and once you’ve gained that respect, you want to be treated with that type of respect.