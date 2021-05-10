Packers: Adams’ says ‘It would change a lot' for him if Rodgers leaves

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams is still hoping to have Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes in 2021.
But the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver isn’t sure what’s going to happen, and he said Monday that if the three-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t return to the Packers, it will affect his approach to any sort of long-term deal of his own with the Packers.
Adams, who will be a free agent after this season when the four-year, $58 million extension he signed in December 2017 expires, told Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” Monday that Rodgers departing could affect his decision on whether to re-sign with the Packers.
“Potentially. Potentially. That’s my guy,” said Adams, who was appearing on the show to promote Optimum Nutrition, a line of performance products. “Other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt, that’s the only guy that I’ve played with.
“We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we’ve established a lot together. So, it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”
Adams, who was named first-team All-Pro last season, caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2020 regular season, despite missing 2½ games with a hamstring injury.
Adams broke Sterling Sharpe’s franchise single-season reception record (112 in 1993) and tied Sharpe’s club record for touchdown catches in a single season, set in 1994. Adams came up 145 yards shy of Jordy Nelson's single-season team yardage record (1,519 in 2014).
And every catch, every yard, every score came on a ball thrown by Rodgers.
Late in the season, Rodgers spoke at length about his friendship with Adams, which has reached a point similar to the relationships Rodgers has had with Nelson and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson, who are among Rodgers’ best friends. Rodgers said entering the regular-season finale against Chicago that he’d given Adams a Christmas gift that included a lengthy note.
“I wrote him a real long message and just let him know how important he is to me — how much I value his friendship and I appreciate the way that he inspires me and our team. I just can’t say enough great things about the kind of person he is. And when you have the talent and the ability to go out there and dominate the way he has …,” Rodgers said, his voice trailing off.
“You know, I’ve said for so long that Charles was the best player that I played with. And Charles could dominate in a way that I’ve never seen a nickel corner dominate before. (But) it’s probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation. Because he is that type of player. He’s a special player.”
At another point last season, Rodgers said of Adams, “I wouldn’t want to throw to anybody else. I have so much love and respect for him as a person — how he carries himself, his demeanor, his competitiveness, his focus, the plays that he makes on the field, the way that he communicates with me, the respect that he shows me, the respect that he earns from myself and our team every single day.
“He is one of a kind. Very unique player, unique person, and I am so thankful to have him on our squad. I have his back 100 percent in everything that he does and says. He’s a man of his word, he’s a man of high integrity and high class.
“And I’m better because of him — as a person and as a quarterback.”
Asked by Cowherd if he would defend Rodgers’ reported dissatisfaction with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team’s communication with him, Adams said he would.
“I defend my guys on everything. We all know this is a pretty intense business, there’s a lot that happens, a lot that goes on here,” Adams replied. “Just like any other job, you want to be happy, and once you’ve gained that respect, you want to be treated with that type of respect.
“I can’t speak on specifics, but there are certain things that he wants, and maybe the club wasn’t so excited about living up to (them) right away. And that can affect a guy who’s done so much for an organization. He’s put his body and really laid his life on the line out there for that team, for his teammates. So I’ve been behind him 100% throughout the whole thing.
“Obviously, I’m praying everything works out and we get him back and we can continue to go out there and continue to do stuff like we did (last season) because it’s a lot of fun doing that.”
Adams said he was on the golf course on the first day of the NFL Draft when ESPN first reported publicly on his unhappiness with the team.
“(I was) trying to enjoy myself, (having) a couple brewskis out there. It’s a good day. And then I hear that and it sways it, obviously,” Adams said. “It wasn’t the best news to receive while I’m out there trying to have a good time. But it scared me a little bit. But there’s a lot of things that go into this, so I was like, ‘Let’s just calm down, let’s see what’s going on, we’ll talk to him and ultimately try to figure out what’s going on with this thing.’”
Adams said he has spoken to Rodgers recently but declined to share the contents of that conversation.
“We’ve talked a little bit. A lot is still being figured out on his end, so it’s tough for me to get into the specifics and speak on it. Obviously, I would love to,” Adams said. “(I) can’t wait until I can tell you he’s back and we’re back doing our thing we’ve been doing. But for now, you’ve got to iron out a few things.”
Tryout QBs added
The Packers are bringing a pair of quarterbacks in on a tryout basis for this weekend’s rookie minicamp: Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert. Both Kelly and Benkert have been in the league for a bit but haven’t accrued any NFL pension-credited seasons, making them eligible to take part.
The NFL Network first reported Kelly and Benkert’s tryouts. Gutekunst said after the draft that the Packers would be in the market for quarterback help with just Rodgers and Jordan Love on the roster.
Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and spent the 2017 season on the non-football injury list following wrist surgery. He was elevated to the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback job in October 2018 but was released later that month after being charged with first-degree criminal trespassing. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing.
Kelly spent the parts of the past two years with the Indianapolis Colts, and he put up good numbers during the 2019 preseason, completing 54 of 73 passes (74%) for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 94.7 passer rating.
Benkert, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018, has spent the past three seasons on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad or injured reserve. He was called up to the 53-man roster for one game last season but did not play and reverted back to the practice squad thereafter.