Packers Adams is ready to be even more of a man on the move SUN

“In life, sometimes you’ve got to enjoy the moment that you’re in. So, when I line up and I see one person across from me and the safety’s not tilting my way, I just like to cherish that moment. And we had a good amount of them — probably more than what anyone would have expected in this past game — but we’ll take ‘em.”

So again, it would be foolish for someone to think that Adams can be defended by one player. And given the incredible esteem quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer in — at midweek, he called Zimmer “a phenomenal coach” and “one of the best coaches in the league” while saying it would be “absolutely crazy” if Zimmer was on the hot seat in Minnesota — Rodgers knows full well that the guy he considers to be a defensive genius won’t be leaving Adams in single coverage in this game.

“Obviously, he’s a great player,” Zimmer said during the week. “He’s very good at the line of scrimmage in press. He does a great job with the route combinations that he runs. At the top of the route, he’s excellent. Makes contested catches really well. He catches the ball good over the middle, he catches the ball outside and he’s very, very good against press (coverage).