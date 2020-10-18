Packers: Adams, Clark ready to get back on the field

GREEN BAY — Playing it safe with Davante Adams and Kenny Clark — despite ticking them off in the process — has paid off for the Green Bay Packers.

Neither player was particularly thrilled to miss as much time as he did — Clark three games since injuring his groin at Minnesota on Sept. 13; Adams two games after suffering a hamstring injury on Sept. 20 against Detroit — but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it official Friday afternoon: Adams and Clark will both play in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

“They look great. They’ve worked hard and they’ve put in a lot of time,” LaFleur said Friday afternoon, after both players fully participated in their third straight practices of the week. “They’ll be ready to go.”

Of course, both of them thought they were ready to go sooner than this, and although only one of them (Adams) took to social media to vent his frustration about not playing, Clark and Adams were each irritated by the long wait to return to action. They both felt they could have played in the Packers’ 30-16 pre-bye week victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5, but they were overruled by the team’s medical and coaching staffs.