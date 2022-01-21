 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Packers activate Smith, Mercilus from IR

The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush for the postseason by activating outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve.

Za'Darius Smith 2021 h/s

Smith
Whitney Mercilus h/s

Mercilus

These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.

Green Bay made room for them on the roster by releasing defensive lineman Jack Heflin and cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

