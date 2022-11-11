Packers: Abram joins former Raiders with Packers

GREEN BAY — When he wasn’t cracking jokes at the expense of his BFF and once-and-again teammate Keisean Nixon on Thursday or humblebragging about his extensive sneaker collection, Johnathan Abram was expressing his gratitude for his new opportunity with the Green Bay Packers.

Not that he was necessarily looking for it, of course.

“I'm excited. It's an unfortunate situation having to up and move in the middle of the season, but I look forward to the new start,” the ex-Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick said after joining his new teammates — including Nixon, another ex-Raider with whom Abram got matching shark tattoos a couple of years ago — after the Packers claimed him off waivers a day earlier. “The guys have embraced me. The coaching staff has embraced me. It's been nothing but welcome and love, so I look forward to it.”

Asked if he needed a fresh start, though, Abram replied, “I wouldn't say I needed one, but I'm eager for the opportunity. Just planning on taking advantage.”

Abram was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State and was selected six picks after the Packers took fellow safety Darnell Savage out of Maryland with the second of their two first-round picks that year.

Just how quickly Abram can get up to speed with the Packers defense and contribute is hard to say, although he could play on special teams on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Abram did play for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia last year, when Bisaccia served as the Raiders interim head coach.

“Obviously that was a little bit of surprise, first of all that he got cut and that he ends up here with us in Green Bay,” Bisaccia said Thursday afternoon. “I think he’ll come in here and I think he’ll be humble. He’ll be a hard-working kid and I think he’ll listen and learn and try to improve every day. Hopefully he can help us in some manner — sooner rather than later.”

Abram, who learned that the Packers had claimed him Wednesday afternoon and was on a flight for Green Bay 90 minutes later, said Bisaccia was the first person he spoke with after being claimed.

“Rich, he was one of the guys to speak up for me and say he wanted me in Green Bay, so I'm beyond happy to be back here with him. Can't wait to get out there and play for him on Sundays,” Abram said. “(He) told me to just come in and work and put my head down like I've always done."

Abram played in only one game as a rookie because of a major shoulder injury (a torn rotator and labrum) but started 27 games over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He started six games this season for the Raiders before losing his starting job and being released on Tuesday.

For his career, Abram has recorded three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 255 tackles in 36 career games. How the Packers might use him on defense is up in the air, defensive coordinator Joe Barry said, although his arrival could allow Barry to move safety Darnell Savage to the slot on passing downs.

“When you sign a guy like that, it gives you options. And I think in our current state, it's great to have options,” Barry said. “I’m just glad he’s here.”

Healthier outlook

While the Packers are most definitely a beat-up team, they did see some of their most important pieces back on the practice field on Thursday, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee).

Inside linebackers Krys Barnes (concussion) and De'Vondre Campbell (knee), cornerbacks Eric Stokes (ankle, knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) all did not practice and are not expected to play against the Cowboys.

Cornerback/special teams player Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) practiced for the first time since his injury, while wide receiver Christian Watson was removed from the injury report altogether after doctors determined he did not suffer a concussion last week against the Detroit Lions.

The Bakhtiari conundrum

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Bakhtiari sitting out most of the second half in Detroit — save for the final 2-minute drive, when he came off the bench and returned to the lineup — was because Bakhtiari was concerned about the Ford Field artificial turf and how it was affecting his surgically repaired left knee.

Stenavich, who said he plans to be back on the sideline on Sunday after he spent the Lions game in the coaches box because of an injury he suffered while working out last week, said he hopes the fact that the Packers don’t have any more games on artificial turf will allow Bakhtiari to play full games moving forward.

“Hopefully, we don’t have to worry about that as far as making his knee react a certain way,” Stenavich said. “For whatever reason, he felt like he couldn’t go. I saw him, because I was up in the box looking down, just riding a bike, trying to get his knee loosened up — heat, ice, whatever he was doing down there to try to get it going. Fortunately, we had him for the last drive of the game, which was good.”