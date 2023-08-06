GREEN BAY — “Wait,” Jordan Love said, momentarily perplexed. “He landed, like, on the field?”

No, no, no. Although, perhaps another 15 years from now, when the story is retold with greater exaggeration, yes, Brett Favre will have landed at the 50 yard line, exiting a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter or making some other grand entrance.

Heck, maybe he’ll have sky-dived in, an enormous No. 4 on his parachute.

But that’s not what happened on Aug. 3, 2008. What actually happened at Lambeau Field was dramatic enough. It needs no embellishment.

The events of that night came up in conversation late last week as Love, the Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback, prepped for Saturday evening’s Family Night.

Although he was getting ready for his third such event — in 2020, his rookie year, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — this one was different, because it marked his first as the starter.

Love was just a 9-year-old kid in Bakersfield, Calif., back then, so blame his historical confusion on poor execution by the storyteller — and the fact that, for all the pearls of wisdom Aaron Rodgers had imparted to him over the past three years, the four-time NFL MVP had never told his heir apparent about the surreal scene that unfolded that night.

“Never,” Love said. “I’ve never heard that story.”

Well, he was told, put it this way: Your first Family Night as the starter can’t possibly go worse. But more on Love’s night in a moment. For those who’ve forgotten, a quick drive down that twist-and-turn-filled memory lane.

Favre had retired in March 2008 after 16 seasons as the Packers’ starting quarterback, and the organization had moved on to Rodgers, the 2005 first-round pick who’d served a three-year apprenticeship behind Favre, just as Love spent three years as Rodgers’ understudy.

But as training camp commenced that year, Favre decided he wasn’t done playing after all.

His unretirement musings got very real that day, when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Packers that they had to reinstate Favre to their active roster from their reserve/retired list within 24 hours.

That domino led to the others: Favre flying into nearby Austin Straubel International Airport on a private jet shortly before Family Night kicked off; him riding to the stadium in a burgundy Cadillac Escalade (with TV news teams breathlessly following him); Favre, after being refused entry to the locker room, going up to his luxury box to watch the scrimmage; and Rodgers, on a night that is supposed to celebrate Packers fandom, getting booed repeatedly when the No. 1 offense struggled.

On the 10-year anniversary of that bizarre night, Rodgers remembered it this way: “Every time I think about Family Night, or I’m driving in here on the day of Family Night, I think about what that felt like and how crazy that was. I mean, I’ve talked to Favre about that night and everything he did. I mean, he was here. He was here! I didn’t realize (at the time) that he was here, watching it.”

Perhaps Favre was even among those in the crowd of 56,600 booing Rodgers when he struggled that night.

“I obviously got booed — heavily,” recalled Rodgers, who finished that night having completed 7 of 20 passes for 84 yards and one interception. “It wasn’t like I was terrible. We moved the ball pretty well

“You know, Family Night is a great event — but it’s never been one where I played really well. So I can’t say I have the greatest feelings about how the night has gone for me.”

Saturday night, Love had a night not unlike most of his first seven practices of training camp. There was some good, some not-so-good; some impressive throws, some off-target ones.

Unofficially, Love finished 11 of 19 for 127 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (117.8 passer rating) during 11-on-11 periods.

Although the 2-minute drill at the end of the practice started with a premature shotgun snap from center Josh Myers to Love that almost surely would have cost the Packers any chance at winning an actual game, Love rebounded from there. He directed a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included a 30-yard strike to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, a 20-yard completion on a slant to Christian Watson, and a 21-yard touchdown to a leaping Watson.

Love also hit a deep ball to Romeo Doubs during 1-on-1s and had a nifty sidearm throw to Aaron Jones for a 6-yard touchdown during a red-zone period.

Just as importantly, as he led his team out of the home tunnel for pre-practice warm-ups, Love received a standing ovation from the announced crowd of 65,222.

“My biggest thing right now is just block out the noise, block out the distractions the best I can,” Love said late last week. “I don’t think it’s really going to do any good for me, for my mental (health), whether it’s good or whether it’s bad. I just try to focus on myself, be the best version I can be.”

And if there were any non-believers in Love in the crowd who were wishing general manager Brian Gutekunst had never lit the fuse of Rodgers’ departure by trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft to take him, they must’ve muttered under their breath instead of booing.

“It seems like everybody’s pretty supportive and excited for him,” head coach Matt LaFleur had said a few days earlier. “Just as we are.”

And it stands in stark contrast to the divided fanbase Rodgers endured — and the ridiculousness that transpired on Family Night — 15 years earlier.

“I’ve seen some pretty surreal things in this league since I’ve been in it, so I don’t know that that (night) is the most, but it was definitely interesting,” said Gutekunst, who was the team’s Southeast area scout at the time and is now in his 24th year with the organization. “I almost think that the training camp practices were more intense … those fans were up close as guys were walking off (the field every day).

“The one thing I’ll say with Aaron and now Jordan going through it is, they were put in some situations that were not their fault at all — and both of them handled it with a lot of class. When your teammates see you handling these things like that, I don’t think they can help but warm up to you a little bit.

“This particular one, I think who Jordan is as a person has been a big part of this transition.”