Patriots 31, Packers 17

Green Bay;3;7;7;0;—;17

New England;7;10;0;14;—;31

First Quarter

NE—White 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 11:40.

GB—FG Crosby 29, 5:05.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 28, 13:30.

GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:49.

NE—Patterson 5 run (Gostkowski kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

GB—Graham 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:18.

Fourth Quarter

NE—White 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:06.

NE—Gordon 55 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 7:20.

A—65,878.

;GB;NE

First downs;22;28

Total Net Yards;368;433

Rushes-yards;25-118;31-123

Passing;250;310

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;2-43;2-64

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;24-43-0;23-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;2-21

Punts;5-42.0;3-49.7

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-63;5-30

Time of Possession;32:34;27:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 14-76, J.Williams 7-34, Rodgers 4-8. New England, Patterson 11-61, White 12-31, Edelman 2-28, Barner 1-4, Brady 5-(minus 1).

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 24-43-0-259. New England, Brady 22-35-0-294, Edelman 1-1-0-37.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 6-40, Cobb 5-24, Graham 4-55, Valdes-Scantling 3-101, J.Williams 2-20, A.Jones 2-10, Lewis 1-5, St. Brown 1-4. New England, White 6-72, Edelman 6-71, Gordon 5-130, Dorsett 3-30, D.Allen 1-21, Patterson 1-7, Develin 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

