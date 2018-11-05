Patriots 31, Packers 17
Green Bay;3;7;7;0;—;17
New England;7;10;0;14;—;31
First Quarter
NE—White 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 11:40.
GB—FG Crosby 29, 5:05.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Gostkowski 28, 13:30.
GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:49.
NE—Patterson 5 run (Gostkowski kick), 1:57.
Third Quarter
GB—Graham 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:18.
Fourth Quarter
NE—White 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:06.
NE—Gordon 55 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 7:20.
A—65,878.
;GB;NE
First downs;22;28
Total Net Yards;368;433
Rushes-yards;25-118;31-123
Passing;250;310
Punt Returns;0-0;1-0
Kickoff Returns;2-43;2-64
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;24-43-0;23-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;2-21
Punts;5-42.0;3-49.7
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-63;5-30
Time of Possession;32:34;27:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 14-76, J.Williams 7-34, Rodgers 4-8. New England, Patterson 11-61, White 12-31, Edelman 2-28, Barner 1-4, Brady 5-(minus 1).
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 24-43-0-259. New England, Brady 22-35-0-294, Edelman 1-1-0-37.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 6-40, Cobb 5-24, Graham 4-55, Valdes-Scantling 3-101, J.Williams 2-20, A.Jones 2-10, Lewis 1-5, St. Brown 1-4. New England, White 6-72, Edelman 6-71, Gordon 5-130, Dorsett 3-30, D.Allen 1-21, Patterson 1-7, Develin 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
