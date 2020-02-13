Pacers pull away late to beat Bucks, snap 6-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon flipped the script Wednesday night.

Rather than watch another late lead slip away, the Indiana Pacers guard found his finishing touch.

Brogdon thwarted Milwaukee's charge with a nearly perfect fourth-quarter performance, helping the the Pacers hold on for a 118-111 victory while snapping a season-worst six-game losing streak.

"I think my teammates rely on me and I think the past five game games I haven't been doing my job, calming the game down, finishing the game," he said. "But tonight, I felt more like myself. My teammates trusted me with the rock."

Brogdon made it pay off, too, with a rare victory over his former team which just happens to have the best record in the league. He finished with 17 points and matched his career high with 13 assists, but saved his best for the final quarter when he scored 10 points, recorded five assists and making all four of his free throws.

Numbers only told part of the tale.

As Milwaukee methodically cut a 25-point first half deficit to five early in the fourth, it seemed another game might get away from the Pacers. But Brogdon scored on back-to-back baskets and found Jeremy Lamb for a layup.