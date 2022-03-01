 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pabst Mansion offers new tour highlighting women of the mansion

Women of the mansion

The Pabst Mansion is offering a new tour in honor or Women's History Month that highlights the history of the women of the mansion.

MILWAUKEE — The Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., shines a spotlight on the women of the mansion in a new guided tour in honor or Women’s History Month.

What did it mean to be the daughter of a Gilded Age magnate in America, or a maid in his home? How are women portrayed in 19th century art, and how did female artists make a name for themselves in a male-dominated sector?

As we celebrate women and their contributions throughout history, the public is invited to explore these questions and more through the stories and collections of the Pabst Mansion. This special tour dives into the lives of women in the Pabst family, female servants, female artists and depictions of women in art of the home, and gendered social norms in late-19th century America.

Tours are offered at 1:30 p.m. Sundays, March 13-27. Tickets cost $18, $16 for students and seniors and $11 for ages 6-17. Go to https://pabstmansion.ticketsocket.com.

