Pabst Mansion now open to public

MILWAUKEE — After over a year of closure due to COVID-19 and a necessary electrical project to rewire the entire home, the Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., has reopened.
This Flemish Renaissance revival-styled house was built in 1892 for Capt. Frederick Pabst, founder of the Pabst Brewing Co. In 1975 it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and is now a historic house museum offering tours to the public
Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $15; $13 for seniors, students and military; and $8 for ages 6-17.
Family-friendly guided tours are available from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Admission costs $11; $9 for seniors, students and military; and $5 for ages 6-17.
There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and to reserve a time slot, go to pabstmansion.ticketsocket.com/#/event-list.
