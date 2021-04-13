 Skip to main content
Pabst Mansion now open to public
Pabst Mansion now open to public

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Pabst Mansion

Pabst Mansion

MILWAUKEE — After over a year of closure due to COVID-19 and a necessary electrical project to rewire the entire home, the Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., has reopened.

This Flemish Renaissance revival-styled house was built in 1892 for Capt. Frederick Pabst, founder of the Pabst Brewing Co. In 1975 it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and is now a historic house museum offering tours to the public

Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $15; $13 for seniors, students and military; and $8 for ages 6-17.

Family-friendly guided tours are available from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Admission costs $11; $9 for seniors, students and military; and $5 for ages 6-17.

There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. For tickets and to reserve a time slot, go to pabstmansion.ticketsocket.com/#/event-list.

