MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Monday that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has added additional North American tour dates for 2019, including during Summerfest on Thursday, July 4, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
For these shows, Osbourne is to be backed by his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards), with Megadeth supporting for the entire North American run. This will be the first time both acts have performed at Summerfest.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Friday at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets include admission to Summerfest. Fans who would like access to all American Family Insurance Ampitheater online-only presales can sign up for the Summerfest Insiders email newsletter at Summerfest.com. Summerfest Insiders will have access to purchase online-only presale tickets for Ozzy Osbourne beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., while supplies last.
The “No More Tours 2” tour launched in May in Santiago, Chile for solo shows in three countries followed by a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances. A North American tour kicked off on Aug. 30 in Allentown, Pa, with the final four shows of that leg postponed for Osbourne to recover from an infection.
Those four shows — Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — are now scheduled to conclude the 2019 dates.
On his upcoming farewell world tour, Osbourne plans to celebrate more than five decades as a performer — both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath, which formed in 1968. Throughout his career, “Ozzy” has sold more than 100 million records.
This will mark the first time Megadeth will join Osbourne for a full tour, although they have performed together previously at Ozzfest and other festivals around the world. Megadeth burst onto the scene 30 years ago with its debut album “Killing Is My Business … And Business Is Good!”
