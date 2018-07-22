Mesut Ozil is quitting Germany's national team following criticism over his decision to pose for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a series of statements posted Sunday on Twitter, the Arsenal star announced his retirement from international football. He attacked the German football federation (DFB), its president, fans and the media, criticizing what he saw as racism and double standards in the treatment of people with Turkish roots.
Citing anti-Turkish comments from far-right politicians and fans, Ozil said he would "no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect."
He added: "Racism should never, ever be accepted."
Cycling
With the Pyrenees looming, Geraint Thomas had his last calm ride wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France at Carcassone, France.
The Welshman's rivals for cycling's most prestigious prize, which include teammate Chris Froome in second place, mostly held back over the hilly Stage 15 with a decisive final week of racing ahead.
Thomas kept the overall lead for a fourth consecutive day before the race pauses for riders to rest on Monday.
That break will precede a stretch in the Pyrenees that will feature three mountain stages before an individual time trial on the Tour's penultimate day.
Thomas maintained his advantage of 1 minute, 39 seconds over defending champion Froome. Tom Dumoulin, the world time trial champion, remained third at 1:50 back. Primoz Roglic was fourth at 2:38 behind and Romain Bardet 3:21 behind in fifth.
Football
Johnny Manziel is headed to the Montreal Alouettes.
Montreal acquired the former Heisman Trophy winner and offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.
Montreal made the move a day after starting quarterback Drew Willy sustained his second injury of the season. Montreal backup Jeff Mathews also is out with a foot injury, leaving third-stringer Matt Shiltz to play the final three quarters Saturday night in a 25-8 loss at Calgary.
Track & field
Emmanuel Korir ran the fastest 800 meters since the final of the London Olympics in 2012 on the same track to win at the Anniversary Games at London.
The Kenyan runner posted a time of 1 minute, 42.05 seconds. No one has run a faster 800 since David Rudisha, Korir's compatriot, set a world record of 1:40.91 in the Olympic Stadium six years ago.
Kendra Harrison of the United States set a world-leading time of 12.36 seconds to win the 100 hurdles, two years after smashing the world record at the same Diamond League meeting by running 12.20.
Golf
A thunderstorm suspended the fourth round of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky., until Monday morning.
Sunday's third stoppage of play at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club came with the four leaders — Hunter Mahan, Robert Streb, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt at 18-under par — and four other contenders waiting to begin the round.
The tournament will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Lightning caused one delay, and play was stopped earlier in the afternoon to clear water that accumulated on the course following a morning of steady and sometimes-heavy rain.
Inclement weather has plagued the tournament throughout the weekend. The second round was completed Saturday morning after being suspended by thunderstorms late Friday afternoon.
Obituary
Rene Portland, who built Penn State into a women's basketball powerhouse during a 27-year tenure, has died after a three-year fight with cancer.
She was 65. D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall in Pennsylvania confirmed her death Sunday.
Portland coached the Lady Lions' first All-Americans, achieved their first No. 1 ranking and reached their first Final Four. Of her 693 wins, 606 came as coach of the Lady Lions.
