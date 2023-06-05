RACINE — Over Our Head Players concludes its 31st season with sketch comedy and live music in “Theatre/Schmeatre,” on stage Thursday through Saturday, June 8-10, at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

From the folks who pen the popular Snowdance “hijinks” every year, “Theatre/Schmeatre” sketches deliver silliness and satire. This all-original sketch comedy show is Racine’s own version of SNL — complete with local news updates and live musical guest every night.

All sketches are written by Over Our Head Players. By “sketches,” they mean short pieces with minimal technical elements. And by “comedies,” they mean humor.

Musical guests include Sipos & Young on Thursday, Triad on Friday and Rocky Rose on Saturday.

The cast includes John Adams, Mike Becker, Cody Ernest, Anne Mollerskov, Ron Schulz, Robbie Shaw, Brandy Smith, Rich Smith and Melissa Zeien.