RACINE — Over Our Head Players concludes its 31st season with sketch comedy and live music in “Theatre/Schmeatre” June 2-10 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
From the folks who pen the popular Snowdance hijinks, “Theatre/Schmeatre” sketches deliver silliness and satire. This all original sketch comedy show is Racine’s own version of SNL — complete with local news updates and live musical guest every night. All sketches will be written by Over Our Head Players. By “sketches” it means short pieces with minimal technical elements. And by “comedies” it means humor.
Musical guests include Untrained Laymen, Sipos & Young, Triad and Rocky Rose. The cast includes John Adams, Mike Becker, Cody Ernest, Anne Mollerskov, Ron Schulz, Robbie Shaw, Brandy Smith, Rich Smith and Melissa Zeien.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18. Advance reservations are recommended. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.