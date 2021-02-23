Over Our Head Players present Snowdance virtually

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present the 17th annual Snowdance Ten Minute Comedy Festival virtually this year through March 27.

This year 547 scripts were submitted for consideration from playwrights in 39 states and 10 foreign countries. The Snowdance selection committee chose seven finalists to further compete in production. These original comedies were performed by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble and recorded by Gary Alvarado with A.V.A Media Services at Sixth Street Theatre.

In addition to the seven finalists, Snowdance will include sketch comedy hijinks with local humor. A link to a ballot will be included with each purchased on demand stream for audience members to vote for their favorite individual comedy. The votes will be tallied throughout the five-week festival run and the Snowdance “Best in Snow” will be awarded at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, on Facebook Live. A cash award of $500 goes to “Best in Snow,” with a $200 award going to second place and $100 to third place.

Rich Smith, OOHP managing artistic director, said of the seven selected plays, “It was inspiring to read the outpouring of quality comedy from playwrights everywhere who refuse to let theater or comedy stand still. It's safe to say that this year's entries could have included many, many more for production. We always wish we could do more.”