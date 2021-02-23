Over Our Head Players present Snowdance virtually

RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present the 17th annual Snowdance Ten Minute Comedy Festival virtually this year through March 27.
This year 547 scripts were submitted for consideration from playwrights in 39 states and 10 foreign countries. The Snowdance selection committee chose seven finalists to further compete in production. These original comedies were performed by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble and recorded by Gary Alvarado with A.V.A Media Services at Sixth Street Theatre.
In addition to the seven finalists, Snowdance will include sketch comedy hijinks with local humor. A link to a ballot will be included with each purchased on demand stream for audience members to vote for their favorite individual comedy. The votes will be tallied throughout the five-week festival run and the Snowdance “Best in Snow” will be awarded at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, on Facebook Live. A cash award of $500 goes to “Best in Snow,” with a $200 award going to second place and $100 to third place.
Rich Smith, OOHP managing artistic director, said of the seven selected plays, “It was inspiring to read the outpouring of quality comedy from playwrights everywhere who refuse to let theater or comedy stand still. It's safe to say that this year's entries could have included many, many more for production. We always wish we could do more.”
The finalist playwrights span from Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and two from Georgia.
“We have the largest ensemble of comedic actors in Snowdance history on board this year,” said Smith. "However, it is not just the actors who made this year’s unique production come together. There is so much work that has gone into making Snowdance so successful, it wouldn’t be possible without all the people who dedicate their time to video recording, sound design, editing and all the other aspects that change when taking our stage show to computer screens.”
Cast
The cast includes John Adams, Kristin Althoff, Michael Becker, Diane Carlson, Doug Despin, Rick Ditter, Cody Ernest, Melissa Hughes Ernest, Patti Fitchett, Kevin Hlavka, Brianna Hubbard, A.J. Laird, Scott Lema & Puppets of Oddly Incorporated, Len Maki, Suzanne Maki, Anne Mollerskov, Tina Paukstelis, Michael Retzlaff, Joan Roehre, Ron Schulz, Wendy Schulz, Brandy Smith, Rich Smith, Shelly Tyree, Leslie Utech, Melissa Zeien and Dave Zuniga.
Althoff, Carlson, Retzlaff, Brandy Smith and Rich Smith direct with Rich Smith also serving as artistic and production manager. Carlson serves as stage manager with Emily Sweetman as assistant stage manager. Video production was also provided by Preston Hill with video sound design by Skip Carlson. The staff includes Anna Clementi and Paula Ann Czechowicz.
Purchase the stream
An on demand stream can be purchased for $20 at overourheadplayers.org. The link is available through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27. After purchasing access, the Vimeo Video On Demand link is active for 24 hours. There are no reserved times and the event cannot sell out.
Over Our Head Players, a nonprofit organization of volunteer theatrical talent from throughout southeastern Wisconsin, operates the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
