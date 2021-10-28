Over Our Head Players opening season with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

RACINE — The Over Our Head Players community theater troupe will open its season with “Every Brilliant Thing,” a play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, Nov. 5-20 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

The play tells the story of a 6-year-old who makes a list of “everything that’s brilliant about the world” in an effort to help the child’s mother, who is in the hospital suffering from depression. All your dad will say is she’s “done something stupid.” She finds it hard to be happy. The child starts making a list of everything that’s worth living for, including ice cream, Kung Fu movies, burning things and “laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose.” The child leaves it on her pillow, and soon the list takes on a life of its own.

This is a contemporary play “about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.” The playwright “pulls back the curtain on what it’s like to be a child of a suicidal mother.” The story is based on true and untrue stories and aims to be “a life-affirming story of how to achieve hope through focusing on the smallest miracles of life.”

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18.50 or $16.50 on Sundays.

To reserve tickets or for more information, go to overourheadplayers.org or leave a message at the box office, 262-632-6802.

