Over Our Head Players announce Snowdance Comedy Festival finalists

RACINE — Over Our Head Players has announced eight finalists selected for performance at the 2022 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival.

Between July and October, 546 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 41 states and 12 foreign countries entered the competition. The largest number of entries came from New York, followed by California.

“Every year, Snowdance truly reflects the current trends in playwriting," said Rich Smith, managing artistic director. "It is always interesting to see the topics and styles that comprise each year’s entrants. We have chosen eight scripts for production that represent the best of contemporary comedy writing. Sifting through 546 submissions was time consuming, but the work is just beginning. We have a terrific ensemble of comedic actors on board for this year’s Snowdance. Once again, we are fortunate to have a mix of Snowdance veterans along with a few new faces. The other directors and I cannot wait to start working with them and bringing these new comedies to life on the Sixth Street Theater stage.”

The winning titles and their authors:

"I’m Not Wearing Any Pants" by Tony Targan, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. A blind date leads to hilarious malapropisms and misunderstandings.

"Just a Quick Call" by Matt Reichel, Hagaman, N.Y. An unexplained radar signal sets three world leaders scrambling to avert global catastrophe.

"Drive In" by Robert Cullinane, Brattleboro, Vt. A woman receives relationship advice at a drive-in therapy window.

"Tag" by Mark Harvey Levine, Indianapolis, Ind. This game of tag has left one person “it” for far too long.

"Beautiful People in a Living Room Doing Nothing" by Alec Seymour, Pittsburgh, Pa. They are beautiful, they are in a living room, but they aren’t exactly doing nothing.

"The Death Of Gingerbread" by Rand Higbee, Yachats, Ore. A girl’s goldfish has mysteriously disappeared. Her mother knows more about the disappearance than she is letting on.

"Kubler-Ross & Rachel" by Ken Levine, Los Angeles, Calif. Does the Kubler-Ross five stages of grief work in other stressful situations? A relationship is put to the test.

"Getting Canned" by Meredith Utman, Pittsford, N.Y. A night of passion turns into a night in the emergency department.

These original comedies will be performed by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble Feb. 4-March 6 at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St. At each performance, audience members can vote for their favorite individual comedy. The votes will be tallied throughout the five week festival run, and the Snowdance Best in Snow will be awarded after the final performance on March 6. A cash award of $500 goes to Best in Snow, with a $200 award going to second place and $100 to third.

For times and tickets, go to overourheadplayers.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0