Outdoors Reports: State's air quality is improving

The Racine piers and shorelines continue to see little angling activity as the season progresses. Windy and wavy conditions on the lake left the piers unfishable for part of the week. When the piers were safe to fish only a few anglers were seen. The few anglers that were out were targeting salmon, trout, and even burbot. Anglers were seen throwing spoons and crankbaits as well as bobber fishing with spawn and minnows. Unfortunately, no catches during survey times were recorded due to low fishing activity.

The Pershing Park boat ramp continues to see no use. The only trailers seen at the ramp the whole week belonged to people pulling their boats out of their slips for the season. Conditions on the lake continue to be cold and windy, which isn’t favorable for fishing.

KENOSHA: The Pike River continues to see steady angling activity as salmon are still being seen in the river. Most of the angling activity is still being seen at the mouth of the river, where the water is the deepest. Most anglers were targeting salmon, with a few also hoping for trout as well. Anglers were seen throwing various lures as well as fishing with bobbers. Even though the angling activity was steady, no catches were recorded during survey times. The water levels on the river continue to drop as we continue to get little rain. The water temperature at the mouth by weeks end was 52 degrees.