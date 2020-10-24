Outdoors Reports: State's air quality is improving

Wisconsin’s air quality has improved over the last 15 years, according to report released Friday by state environmental officials.
The DNR study analyzed air pollution data from 2001 to 2019. The study concluded that air quality continues to improve.
Concentrations of a host of pollutants, including ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, have decreased in the state and currently 95% of the population lives in areas meeting all federal air quality standards.
Most notably, air quality along Lake Michigan, which has historically struggled with high levels of ozone, is improving. Overall the region has seen a 25% average reduction in ozone concentrations from the 2001-2003 to the 2017-2019 monitoring periods.The report attributes the improvements to a range of federal and state control programs.
Racine/Kenosha fishing report
Here’s a look at the fishing activity for Racine and Kenosha counties:
RACINE: The Root River saw a decrease in angling activity during survey times this week. The majority of the angling activity continues to be focused around the steelhead facility. Most anglers are still utilizing fly fishing tackle in order to catch chinook salmon. More coho salmon are being seen in the river now as well. Even though there are plenty of fish in the river anglers had limited success. A small handful of chinook were caught on a combination of flies and spawn. Water levels on the river continue to be lower than normal which also leads to slow moving water. The water temperature was about 52 degrees.
The Racine piers and shorelines continue to see little angling activity as the season progresses. Windy and wavy conditions on the lake left the piers unfishable for part of the week. When the piers were safe to fish only a few anglers were seen. The few anglers that were out were targeting salmon, trout, and even burbot. Anglers were seen throwing spoons and crankbaits as well as bobber fishing with spawn and minnows. Unfortunately, no catches during survey times were recorded due to low fishing activity.
The Pershing Park boat ramp continues to see no use. The only trailers seen at the ramp the whole week belonged to people pulling their boats out of their slips for the season. Conditions on the lake continue to be cold and windy, which isn’t favorable for fishing.
KENOSHA: The Pike River continues to see steady angling activity as salmon are still being seen in the river. Most of the angling activity is still being seen at the mouth of the river, where the water is the deepest. Most anglers were targeting salmon, with a few also hoping for trout as well. Anglers were seen throwing various lures as well as fishing with bobbers. Even though the angling activity was steady, no catches were recorded during survey times. The water levels on the river continue to drop as we continue to get little rain. The water temperature at the mouth by weeks end was 52 degrees.
The Kenosha piers and shorelines continue to get a lot of interest from anglers. Fish can frequently be seen jumping in the harbor as the water gets colder. Many anglers are still targeting salmon, but some are starting to turn their attentions to brown trout and steelhead as there have been sightings of them in the harbor. Anglers were seen fishing in a variety of ways. Throwing spoons and crankbaits was common as was floating tube jigs or spawn under a bobber. Despite fish frequently jumping in the harbor, success was limited. A small handful of coho, brown trout and steelhead were caught on a combination of spawn and tube jigs.
The boat ramp in Kenosha continues to get little to no use. Only one boat trailer was seen in the parking lot all week. Rough weather continues to keep most anglers at home. No catches were recorded this week.
Fall Color Report
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Fall Color Report is available online at http://www.travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Oct. 25: Major — 6:25 a.m., 6:48 p.m. Minor — 12:13 a.m., 12:36 p.m.
Monday: Major — 7:06 a.m., 7:28 p.m. Minor — 12:55 a.m., 1:17 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 7:44 a.m., 8:05 p.m. Minor — 1:34 a.m., 1:55 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:20 a.m., 8:40 p.m. Minor — 2:10 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 8:56 a.m., 9:16 p.m. Minor — 2:46 a.m., 3:06 p.m.
Friday: Major — 9:33 a.m., 9:53 p.m. Minor — 3:23 a.m., 3:43 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 10:13 a.m., 10:34 p.m. Minor — 4:03 a.m., 4:24 p.m.
Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com
