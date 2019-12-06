Outdoors Report: Winter in full bloom across state

Winter arrived in northern Wisconsin in full force this week, with some areas receiving over 22 inches of snow. Crews at several parks and forests are working on getting ski trails open. The wet, heavy snow brought down many trees that need to be cleared before trails can be groomed, but some are open or expected to open by the weekend.

According to the TravelWisconsin.com snow conditions report, most snowmobile trails are not yet open. Snowmobile clubs in each county determine when trails will open.

With the recent snowfall, wildlife and their movements have become much more visible. Furbearer movements, especially coyote, bobcat and fisher, should increase in the next two weeks. The first snowy owl of the season was spotted at Lakeshore State Park in Milwaukee this week.

Fishing

Milwaukee County

There is currently no snow or ice at Lakeshore State Park, so shoreline fishing is still popular within the park and the harbor. A few hooded mergansers have stuck around, and red-breasted mergansers are making their way into the basin for the winter.

Wildlife

