Outdoors Report: State ready for unofficial start of summer

In May alone, Wisconsin has seen more than 150 wildfires. The peak of fire season in Wisconsin is not over until vegetation has fully greened-up. In areas of northern Wisconsin, it has now been over 20 days without measurable precipitation, resulting in a slowed green-up and increased fire danger.

Across the state, we ask everyone to think twice before burning. Check the fire danger and burning permit restrictions for your area along with your local municipality for any local restrictions.

New episode of Wild Wisconsin

Whether you’re headed outdoors or hiding from the rain, bring Wild Wisconsin – Off The Record with you. The DNR’s podcast brings you inside voices on Wisconsin’s outdoors with topics ranging from the comeback of eagles to CWD and more. The latest episode dives into the world of air quality in Wisconsin and how the Clean Air Act has made a positive impact on the state.

Did you know 94% of Wisconsin residents live in an area that meets all federal air quality standards? Fifty short years ago, that wasn’t necessarily the case. We spoke with Gail Good, Director of the DNR’s Air Management program, and Brad Pierce, Director of the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Space, Science and Engineering Center. Listen in to “What 50 Years of Clean Air Looks Like.”