Outdoors Report: State ready for unofficial start of summer

The unofficial start of summer is here and Mother Nature is bringing us all sorts of summer-like weather. It’s going to be a great weekend to head out on an adventure in Wisconsin.
Before visiting any Wisconsin state park system properties or state trails, please remember that an annual pass is required for entry. Passes cannot be purchase upon arrival. Buy online or via phone at 1-888-305-0398 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. After purchasing, you will receive a confirmation email that may be used as proof of purchase to enter the parks until your pass arrives in the mail.
Also, be sure to plan ahead – a limited number of day-use area restrooms at park properties will reopen for public use beginning Wednesday, June 3.
Capacity at all parks is limited. Parks may temporarily prohibit additional visitors from entering. Have a back-up plan and check to see if your favorite park has reached capacity before you head out.
Visit https://dnr.wi.gov/covid-19/ for the most up-to-date information.
Boat safely
Before you head out for the weekend, let’s chat boating safety. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2018. Eighty-four percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
In Wisconsin, we take safe boating seriously. Did you know Wisconsin has a required boater safety course? Anyone born on or after January 1, 1989, is required to complete a boating safety course to legally operate a motorized boat or personal watercraft (PWC) on Wisconsin waters. The Wisconsin DNR recommends all boat operators complete a safety course.
Whether you’re planning to fish, ski, kayak or anything else in between, here are some quick tips for summer:
• Always wear a personal flotation device
• Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return
• Travel at speeds that are safe for the water conditions and surroundings, including other vessels around you on the water
• Choose to stay sober and wait until back at home to have any alcoholic beverages
• Be aware – high water levels can cause strong currents, submerged hazards like rock beds and downed trees and change shorelines.
Burning permit suspension lifted
The statewide cancellation of DNR-issued burning permits has been lifted. Please be aware, burning suspensions in localized areas may still be temporarily in effect based on current fire danger conditions and local regulations.
In May alone, Wisconsin has seen more than 150 wildfires. The peak of fire season in Wisconsin is not over until vegetation has fully greened-up. In areas of northern Wisconsin, it has now been over 20 days without measurable precipitation, resulting in a slowed green-up and increased fire danger.
Across the state, we ask everyone to think twice before burning. Check the fire danger and burning permit restrictions for your area along with your local municipality for any local restrictions.
New episode of Wild Wisconsin
Whether you’re headed outdoors or hiding from the rain, bring Wild Wisconsin – Off The Record with you. The DNR’s podcast brings you inside voices on Wisconsin’s outdoors with topics ranging from the comeback of eagles to CWD and more. The latest episode dives into the world of air quality in Wisconsin and how the Clean Air Act has made a positive impact on the state.
Did you know 94% of Wisconsin residents live in an area that meets all federal air quality standards? Fifty short years ago, that wasn’t necessarily the case. We spoke with Gail Good, Director of the DNR’s Air Management program, and Brad Pierce, Director of the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Space, Science and Engineering Center. Listen in to “What 50 Years of Clean Air Looks Like.”
Wild Wisconsin – Off The Record brings new inside voices on Wisconsin’s outdoors every other Wednesday. Episodes, new and old, are available on major podcast platforms today – just search for “Wild Wisconsin.” Sign up here to be notified of new episodes.
Virtual Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend is upon us. We want to take a moment to reflect, remember and honor the men and women of our military who served our country and who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Things may look a bit different this year, but the meaning behind Memorial Day remains the same. Along with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, we invite you to participate in a virtual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.
Visit www.WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com to find activities that families can use this weekend to commemorate, honor and respect those who have died in military service. Join us at 3 p.m. on Monday for a Moment of Remembrance – live on the website and on the Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook Page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!