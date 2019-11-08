Outdoors report: Most of state gets winter welcome

Much of the state received snow this week, with higher amounts in the south and less in the north. The golden hues of oaks are still hanging on, despite the snow, which is creating some tracking opportunities for archery and crossbow hunters right as the white-tailed deer rut hits its peak. Turkeys have been grouping up, and grouse action seems to be steadily slowing.
Waterfowl migration is picking up, with the chilly weather bringing more northern birds to the state. There were 200 to 400 trumpeter and tundra swans seen at Horicon Marsh, along with hundreds of cranes. Early winter migrants such as juncos, snow buntings and fox sparrows have also arrived.
Lake Michigan salmon are near the end of their run, but whitefish are beginning their spawning runs on the Green Bay tributaries. Snow has slowed fish activity, and ice is starting to form on many small lakes and bays on larger northern lakes.
Fishing
Kenosha County
Fishing activity on the Pike River slowed down over the past week near Kenosha. The salmon run is starting to slow down, and fishing activity is becoming scarce. Water levels were high, and water clarity was low. Windy conditions made for some big waves and harsh fishing conditions inside the harbor.
Racine County
Fishing activity on the Root River slowed down significantly this week in Racine. Increased water levels and a snowstorm late in the week may be the cause of the slower activity and made for challenging fishing conditions. Some anglers were still spotted fishing with flies or spawn on fly fishing tackle. A small mix of chinook and coho salmon were caught using flies and fake spawn.
Hunting & trapping
Milwaukee County
The rut is at its peak, and now is the time to take advantage of our archery deer hunting season, either on private or public lands in the county. Visit Big Muskego Lake Wildlife Area in southwest Milwaukee County and into Waukesha County for some local archery opportunities. However, remember that all Milwaukee County park land is not open to deer hunting. There are also opportunities for late-season turkey, cottontail and pheasant.
Wildlife
Milwaukee County
Early winter migrants such as juncos, snow buntings and fox sparrows have been observed within Milwaukee County. The rut is at its peak, so when hiking through your local park, keep your eyes open for deer cruising around, including some large local bucks.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month.
The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Major — 8:15 a.m., 8:35 p.m. Minor — 2:04 a.m., 2:25 a.m.
Sunday: Major — 8:52 a.m., 9:13 p.m. Minor — 2:41 a.m., 3:02 p.m.
Monday: Major — 9:31 a.m., 9:53 p.m. Minor — 3:20 a.m., 3:42 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 10:15 a.m., 10:39 p.m. Minor — 4:04 a.m., 4:27 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 11:04 a.m., 11:34 p.m. Minor — 4:52 a.m., 5:17 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 11:58 a.m., no p.m. Minor — 5:45 a.m., 6:11 p.m.
Friday: Major — 12:29 a.m., 12:57 p.m. Minor — 6:43 a.m., 7:10 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 1:30 a.m., 1:58 p.m. Minor — 7:44 a.m., 8:12 p.m.