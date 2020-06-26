Outdoors report: In-person safety classes to resume

In-person hunter and recreational vehicle education classes will resume July 13 under a set of guidelines and safety protocols released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The affected classes are for courses with 50 people or less. Based on a review of enrollment data for DNR hunter safety courses over the past three years, less than 2% of the more than 2,200 courses provided exceeded 50 attendees.
In March, the DNR temporarily suspended all in-person hunter education and recreational safety classes due to public health advisories relating to COVID-19. At the same time, the DNR also canceled, adjusted and postponed an array of other in-person public events, meetings, trainings and agency operations to protect public health.
- The application period for the 2021 bear hunting season will open July 1. The application deadline remains Dec. 10, 2020.
Applicants are reminded to be aware of the new bear management zone boundaries as their usual hunting grounds may change to a new unit beginning in 2021.
State wildlife officials do not know precisely how these changes will specifically affect harvest permit wait times, but they expect there will likely be no significant changes across zones A, B, C and D. There will be no zone changes for the upcoming 2020 bear season.
Wisconsin bear hunting is prevalent, and more people apply each year than the number of licenses available. For 2020, more than 119,000 hunters applied for a permit or a preference point for 11,535 available permits.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month.
The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, June 28: Major — 6:01 a.m., 6:25 p.m. Minor — no a.m., 12:13 p.m.
Monday: Major — 6:49 a.m., 7:13 p.m. Minor — 12:36 a.m., 1:01 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 7:35 a.m., 8 p.m. Minor — 1:22 a.m., 1:48 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 8:21 a.m., 8:48 p.m. Minor — 2:08 a.m., 2:35 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 9:10 a.m., 9:38 p.m. Minor — 2:56 a.m., 3:24 p.m.
Friday: Major — 10:01 a.m., 10:30 p.m. Minor — 3:47 a.m., 4:16 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 10:56 a.m., 11:25 p.m. Minor — 4:42 a.m., 5:11 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!