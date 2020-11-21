Outdoors Report: Gun deer season underway; be careful out there

Anyone who has ever experienced Wisconsin's famed gun deer season knows it's a tradition bigger than any buck. The ultimate excuse to unplug began this weekend with Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season officially starting Saturday and running through Sunday, Nov. 29.

“The 2020 deer hunt will be different as it relates to our interactions with family and friends,” DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said. “With COVID-19, we all must work together to keep our communities healthy and safe this deer season. To help stop the spread of this virus, I want to remind folks that they should hunt with people from their household.

“Equally important is firearm safety, which is essential to any responsible hunting trip, so we can all get back to our families safely. Hunting is a long-established tradition in Wisconsin.

“Good luck to all hunters and be safe.”

As of Nov. 16, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 591,689. Of that total, 343,627 are for gun privileges only.