Outdoors report: Deer hunting season safe and successful so far

The annual deer firearm season has been both safe, with no hunting fatalities reported, and successful for many with more than 90,000 deer registered opening weekend.

Weather for the start of gun deer season in much of the state was near perfect with cold nights and comfortable days, allowing for long sits in the deer stand. Snowy conditions up north this weekend could help hunters with visibility for the last few days of the season.

This weekend is also the last weekend for duck hunters in the southern zone, with the northern zone closing earlier this week.

Recent warm temperatures have resulted in lingering open water conditions. The early season ice fishermen need to be extremely cautious when out on early ice.

There were no fishing, hunting or parks and trails updates this week for Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee or Walworth counties.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.