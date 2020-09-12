Outdoors Report: 2020 deer hunting season underway

• Be sure to let someone know where you'll be hunting and when you expect to return.

• Carry a cell phone so you can call for help if you are injured after a fall.

Hunters should use situational awareness in addition to following the basic rules of treestand safety. Make sure to always choose a tree that is substantial enough to support your weight. Check your equipment before use, making sure lines are intact, your harness fits and is absent of snags and tears that could jeopardize the functionality. Also, be sure to inspect your stand to ensure it does not have any missing components or broken features.

Hunters can also participate in the Treestand Manufacturers Association Safety Course, which is a free interactive course that takes 15 minutes to complete.

To learn more about treestand safety rules and steps, visit the DNR webpage here.

New regulations booklet available

Before you head out in the woods, be sure to brush up on the season’s regulations. New this year, we’ve combined our fall hunting season regulations – including deer, small game and migratory birds – into one booklet. Check it out online or grab a hard copy at a license agent location.

Register your harvest