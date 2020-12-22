Outdoors: Get outdoors during holidays

Do your holiday plans include snowmobiling? Make sure you ride smart from the start. With more than 200,000 registered snowmobiles hitting 25,000 miles of groomed trails across the state each winter, safety is a critical part of the ride.
At the beginning of the year, there were 19 snowmobile fatalities between January and March 2020, with three of those involving someone under the age of 18.
Keeping your family safe is the best gift. Remember to follow these tips:
• Keep your speed in check: There is a 55 mph speed limit at night.
• Don’t mix alcohol and snowmobiling.
• Stay on the marked trail.
• Carry a first-aid kit and dress for the weather.
• Take a friend. It’s more fun and there is safety in numbers.
• Tell someone your travel plan and when you expect to head home.
• Remember that ice is never completely safe under any conditions.
Stay on designated trails:
• Riding off designated trails is illegal and subject to a citation.
• Obtain the landowner's permission before going onto private land.
Hiking And Skiing
Wisconsin's state parks and forests take on a special beauty during winter. Enjoy the winter scenery, get moving and have some fun by hiking, snowshoeing, fat tire biking or cross-country skiing on hundreds of miles of trails.
Interested in ski trails? Some trails are tracked for traditional skiing, some groomed for skate-style skiing and many are wide enough to accommodate both styles. There are also numerous miles of ungroomed trails for skiers to explore.
Need a trail pass? Several properties require a state trail pass for all skiers age 16 and older. These fees go directly to support the operation of the Wisconsin State Park System.
Holiday hunting
The Wisconsin pheasant hunting season runs through Jan. 3, 2021, so there's still plenty of time to hunt! Wisconsin's six million acres of public lands offer pheasant hunting throughout the state. Find your hunting spot here.
The last open gun season of 2020 is right around the corner. The antlerless-only holiday hunt takes place in select counties in the central and southern farmland zones from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.
Remember: All hunters except waterfowl hunters are required to wear blaze orange or blaze pink during the Holiday Hunt.