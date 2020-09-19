Outdoors: DNR to survey hunters about buck selection

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will conduct its largest-ever survey of deer hunters this fall to better understand which animals hunters take.
The agency plans to invite more than 130,000 licensed hunters to keep online diaries to record the number of hours they spend in the woods, the deer they see and observations about the size and age of the bucks they don’t take.
Part of the goal is to figure out how often hunters pass up bucks they consider too small, said Meghan Pluemer, assistant research sociologist for the DNR.
“Harvest registrations are only telling part of the story,” Pluemer said.
With the proliferation of trail cameras, hunters may be more selective, and Pluemer said some hunters may be targeting specific bucks and passing up younger ones.
“We know hunters who utilize different weapons have different motivations,” Pluemer said. “Gun users are typically motivated by camaraderie. ... Vertical bow hunters get involved for the challenge.”
By surveying roughly one in five registered hunters, Pluemer said the agency can also use survey data to check its deer population models within each of the state’s deer-management zones and will eventually be able to track trends over time.
The project began Saturday with the start of the archery season and will run through the end of the nine-day gun season on Nov. 29.
Randomly selected hunters will be asked to keep diaries during three-day periods throughout the fall. Participation is optional, but Pluemer said it’s important for everyone selected to take part so the surveys best reflect the experiences of hunters from across the state.
The agency did test surveys last year in Bayfield and Iowa counties.
Note
In cooperation with local businesses, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff will collect deer heads for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing during the 2020 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons. The health of the deer herd relies on commitment from hunters.
Managing CWD begins with knowing where the disease exists on the landscape, and having this knowledge is only possible with a robust sample size, thanks to deer hunters around the state. Hunters should make plans to visit a sampling station to have their deer submitted for testing.
“Hunters who haven’t had their deer tested before might be concerned about the time involved or just not know what to expect when having their deer tested,” said Amanda Kamps, DNR wildlife health conservation specialist. “We offer a variety of ways for hunters to participate, letting them choose the route that’s most convenient for them.”
New this year, hunters have a digital option for entering their CWD testing information when visiting one of the hundreds of self-service and in-person sampling stations around the state. Successful hunters will find a unique link to the online form in their harvest registration confirmation email or in their Go Wild harvest history.
Testing for CWD is available to hunters statewide. This year, hunters in northwestern and northeastern Wisconsin are strongly encouraged to participate in the department’s effort to map where CWD occurs throughout the state.
“This fall in particular, CWD testing by hunters in northwestern and northeastern Wisconsin will be crucial in our effort to understand where CWD occurs in our state,” said Kamps. “Every last sample counts, so if you’re hunting in one of these counties, make sure to visit us online to find the most convenient sampling location near you.”
The counties with heightened focus in northwestern Wisconsin are: Ashland, Bayfield, Barron, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Taylor.
The counties with heightened focus in northeastern Wisconsin are: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago.
Recent CWD positive cases in the Chippewa Valley area have spurred the need for increased sampling from deer harvested in Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin and Trempealeau counties. Hunters who harvest deer in Marathon, Lincoln and Oneida counties are also encouraged to have their deer tested to monitor for CWD around recent positives there.
Solunar tables
The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.
Sunday, Sept. 20: Major — 1:58 a.m., 2:26 p.m. Minor — 8:12 a.m., 8:39 p.m.
Monday: Major — 3:00 a.m., 3:28 p.m. Minor — 9:14 a.m., 9:42 p.m.
Tuesday: Major — 4:01 a.m., 4:30 p.m. Minor — 10:16 a.m., 10:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Major — 5:02 a.m., 5:31 p.m. Minor — 11:17 a.m., 11:46 p.m.
Thursday: Major — 6:00 a.m., 6:29 p.m.. Minor — no minor, 12:14 p.m.
Friday: Major — 6:54 a.m., 7:22 p.m. Minor — 12:41 a.m., 1:08 p.m.
Saturday: Major — 7:44 a.m., 8:11 p.m. Minor — 1:31 a.m., 1:58 p.m.
