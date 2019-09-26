Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs for the Labor Day Weekend. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Deer Hunt for Food Workshop. Learn to hunt ethically for locally sourced meat. For adults with limited or no experience. Attendees must participate in five training sessions starting Oct. 2 before hunting on Oct. 12 with a mentor. To register, contact Marty Moses at mmoses@pheasantsforever.org.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Make Your Own Paper. Make paper from start to finish. Learn techniques for including botanicals and seeds.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Knee-high Naturalist. A hands-on program for ages 3 to 5. This month, go on an apple adventure. Be prepared to go outside. Call to register or to cancel at 262-878-5601. Meet at Brightonwoods Orchard.
Saturday, Oct. 12: Nature Sound Recording, 5-6:30 p.m. Join sound artist Paul Dickinson to discover the basics of recording nature sounds. Find out how recordings are used and which equipment will get you started. Weather permitting, attendees will go out to record some sounds of the park.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Eco-Halloween Hike. Attendees are invited to meet some "Marvelous Mammals" at this non-scary family event. Enjoy jack-o-lanterns, Halloween nature skits, fires, games and crafts. Refreshments for sale. Attendees may arrive anytime between 6:30 and 8 p.m. to sign up for a hike. Hikes take about half-hour. The entire event is held outdoors, so dress accordingly. Meet at Shelter No. 1. There is a $2 fee per person (ages 4 and older) that is payable at registration.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Beavers in Wisconsin, 2-3 p.m. Join DNR Biologist Marty Johnson to learn how beavers helped shape Wisconsin's history and habitats. Discover how perfectly adapted they are and ways you can live with a beaver neighbor. In the field, participants will hike to visit a beaver home. Be prepared to drive.
