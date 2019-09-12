Pike River Clean-Up

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association is hosting the Pike River Clean-up on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Petrifying Springs Park from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Clean-Up is for all ages and skill levels. You can pick up trash along river banks, or put on your waders and pull tires, debris or log jams from the river. The goal is to keep the Pike River enjoyable for kayakers, hikers, fishermen, runners and environmentalists.

Those who wish to participate should meet at Shelter No. 4 (near County Hwy. A) and you should bring work shoes or boots, work gloves, coveralls, hip boots or waders, reacher sticks or long steel rakes, and canoes, kayaks or a flat bottom boat.

If you wish to do more heavy work, such heavy lifting or cutting logs with a chain saw, or for more information, please contact Jim Zondlak at pikeriver@kenoshasportfishing.com or call Jim at 262-620-1680.

