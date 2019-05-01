Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, May 4: Peace Poles, 10 a.m. to noon. Help decorate the peace poles to be placed in the Nature Explore Classroom gardens. For $15, you can make your own to take home. All ages are welcome. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, May 4: Garlic Mustard Pull-a-thon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Help us compete with other southeast Wisconsin teams to pull the most garlic mustard and raise the most funds. Meet at the Visitor Center to be assigned to a team or bring your own group. You can get sponsors ahead of time or just come pull. Please call 262-878-5607 to register.
Thursday, May 9: Knee-high Naturalist, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Bring your 3-5 year old to this fun and active nature program. This month meet Wiggly Worms. Program will go on regardless of weather, but topic may change. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register or to cancel. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Little John’s Bowhunters League
The Little John’s Archers’ bowhunters league will run 10 weeks from Tuesday, June 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 20. The banquet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Registration for the public will be held at the archery club at 4564 Walsh Road in Caledonia (just east of Hwy. 31) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 11. Applicants may sign up any number of additional shooters if they pay their registration fees.
The shooting fee (including the banquet and door prizes) is $60. Checks should be made out to Little John’s Archers.
For more information, please email littlejohnsarchers@gmail.com
