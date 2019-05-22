Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs for Memorial Day weekend. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, May 25: Wisconsin Explorer, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids, ages 3 and up, bring an adult to join this fun nature program. Learn how you can earn a colorful patch by exploring nature. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Saturday, May 25: Frog Safari, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Discover which frogs live in Wisconsin, how to identify them by voice and then we’ll try to catch some. Wear clothes you can get wet. Meet at the Visitor Center, but be prepared to drive.
Saturday, May 25: Saturday Stargazing, 8:30 p.m. If the sky is clear, drop in to visit the astronomers and peek through a telescope to learn what’s going on in the night sky. Meet at Parking Lot F
Sunday, May 26: Photo Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your phone or camera and drop in before 11:30 a.m. You’ll get a clue sheet, then it’s up to you and your team or family to search the park and photograph the answers. You may even win a small prize. Meet at the Visitor Center, but you will need to drive.
Sunday, May 26: Long Skinny Snakes. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Drop in between 6 and 7:30 p.m. to discover how snakes’ amazing adaptations make them excellent survivors. Meet at the Amphitheater, or the Visitor Center in case of bad weather.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
• The RIB will host the Shooters Sports Center 11th annual Outdoor 3D Classic June 1 and 2. There will be two ranges, with 28 targets and 56 arrows.
There will be door prizes every hour and participants can enter to win a new 2019 compound bow.
Registration for the novelty all-ages shoot will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for juniors (ages 12-17), and free for cubs (11 and under) with paid adult. There is a family rate of $24.
Breakfast and lunch will be available both days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.