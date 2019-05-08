Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Today: Knee-high Naturalist, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Bring your 3-5 year old to this fun and active nature program. This month meet Wiggly Worms. Program will go on regardless of weather, but topic may change. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register or to cancel. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Saturday, May 11: Bullet Journals, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Learn the basics of Bullet Journaling, a simple and joyful way to organize your life, habits, ideas, dreams, goals or create one for your summer garden or travel plans. You will be provided with a notebook and some supplies to personalize your journal. For adults and kids age 12 and older. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Tuesday, May 14: Adopt a Highway, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us to clean up the highway in front of the park. It’s a great way to earn service hours, get fresh air and exercise, all while helping the park. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. All materials will be provided. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Little John’s Bowhunters League

The Little John’s Archers’ bowhunters league will run 10 weeks from Tuesday, June 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 20. The banquet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Registration for the public will be held at the archery club at 4564 Walsh Road in Caledonia, just east of Hwy. 31, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 11. Applicants may sign up any number of additional shooters if they pay their registration fees.

The shooting fee (including the banquet and door prizes) is $60. Checks should be made out to Little John’s Archers.

For more information, please email littlejohnsarchers@gmail.com

