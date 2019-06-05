Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday, June 8: In Touch With Nature, 10 a.m. to 11 30 a.m. Drop in before 11:15 a.m. to create crafts that will help you explore nature using all of your senses. Fun for all ages. Meet at the Amphitheater (Visitor Center in case of bad weather).

Saturday, June 8: Metal Detecting 101, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join Bruce Horton to discover which equipment is best, how to use a detector and if you can keep what you find. Weather permitting, there will be a demonstration. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Little John’s Bowhunters League

The Little John’s Archers’ bowhunters league will run 10 weeks from Tuesday, June 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 20. The banquet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Final registration for the public will be held at the archery club at 4564 Walsh Road in Caledonia, just east of Hwy. 31, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. Applicants may sign up any number of additional shooters if they pay their registration fees.

The shooting fee (including the banquet and door prizes) is $60. Checks should be made out to Little John’s Archers.

For more information, please email littlejohnsarchers@gmail.com

