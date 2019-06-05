Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, June 8: In Touch With Nature, 10 a.m. to 11 30 a.m. Drop in before 11:15 a.m. to create crafts that will help you explore nature using all of your senses. Fun for all ages. Meet at the Amphitheater (Visitor Center in case of bad weather).
Saturday, June 8: Metal Detecting 101, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join Bruce Horton to discover which equipment is best, how to use a detector and if you can keep what you find. Weather permitting, there will be a demonstration. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Little John’s Bowhunters League
The Little John’s Archers’ bowhunters league will run 10 weeks from Tuesday, June 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 20. The banquet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Final registration for the public will be held at the archery club at 4564 Walsh Road in Caledonia, just east of Hwy. 31, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. Applicants may sign up any number of additional shooters if they pay their registration fees.
The shooting fee (including the banquet and door prizes) is $60. Checks should be made out to Little John’s Archers.
For more information, please email littlejohnsarchers@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.