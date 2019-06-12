Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday, June 15: GO Fishing, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kids age 8 and older, bring an adult to discover fishing tips, identification and how adaptations help fish survive. Use our equipment or bring your own. Meet at Shelter No. 2.

Saturday, June 15: Shakespeare Children’s Workshop, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Shakespeare in the Park: Romeo & Juliet, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The Summit Players, a traveling theater company, will hold a 45-minute children’s workshop at 5:30 p.m., then at 7 p.m. will perform a mini-version of Romeo & Juliet, using a minimal set, costumes and props, as was the style in Shakespeare’s time. Meet at the Amphitheater for both events, or at the Visitor Center in case of bad weather.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments