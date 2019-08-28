Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs for the Labor Day Weekend. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday: Migrating Monarchs, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Discover how tagging monarch butterflies unlocked the mystery of their migration. Hike in search of migrants to catch and tag. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Saturday: K-9 Officers, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join officers from the K9 unit of Milwaukee County House of Corrections as they demonstrate how police dogs are trained and how they help protect the public. Meet at the Amphitheater (Visitor Center in case of bad weather).

Saturday: Stargazing Saturday, 8 p m. to ?. If there are clear skies, join astronomical society members to look through telescopes to see what’s happening in the night sky. Meet at Parking Lot F.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Sunday: Photo Scavenger Hunt, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your phone or camera and drop in before 3 p.m. You’ll get a clue sheet, then it’s up to you and your team or family to search the park and photograph the answers. You may even win a small prize. Meet at the Visitor Center, but you will need to drive.

Sunday: Pollinator Crafts, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Drop in before 7:30 p.m. to create a variety of great take-home crafts to learn about and help pollinators. Fun for all ages. Meet at the Visitor Center.

West Allis Bowmen

Here is a Labor Day Weekend program being offered by the West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at www.westallisbowmen.com or check out the club’s Facebook page.

• The Labor Day Weekend 3-D Safari Shoot will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2. The cost for adults is $12 for one range or $20 for two ranges, $10 for youth ages 12-18 for one range or $16 for two ranges, $5 for ages 11 or younger for one range or free for two ranges and $30 for a family of two adults and two children ages 17 or younger for one range or $50 for two ranges. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the club via Facebook Messenger.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments