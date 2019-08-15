Richard Bong State Recreation Area
Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 23: Nature Explore Classroom Workdays at 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday; 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Participants skilled in construction, carpentry, grading, path installation and landscaping are invited to help work on the Nature Explore Classroom. Additional help from those participating that have a skid loader or other small construction equipment would be appreciated. Meet at the Visitor Center. For more information, call 262-878-5600.
West Allis Bowmen
The following program is being offered by the West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at www.westallisbowmen.com or see the club’s Facebook page.
The Bowmaster Summer Classic is Sunday., with registration being held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a 3-D shoot featuring 30 3-D targets with orange dots. There will also be an OPA style shoot with all known yardages.
