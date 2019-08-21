Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Through Friday, Aug. 23: Nature Explore Classroom Workdays at 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. Participants skilled in construction, carpentry, grading, path installation and landscaping are invited to help work on the Nature Explore Classroom. Additional help from those participating that have a skid loader or other small construction equipment would be appreciated. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Friday, Aug. 23: Wetlands and Wildlife, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join Tracy Hames, Wisconsin Wetlands Association (WWA) executive director, for conversation and a presentation featuring the photographs of photographer Laurie Smaglick-Johnson for the WWA Golden Anniversary celebration. Raffle tickets for a print of choice will be sold. WWA will pay for a daily park sticker for attendees who do not have an annual one. There will be an off-property tour the next day.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Whoosh Rocket Launch, noon to 3 p.m. Rocket launch for those who built a rocket on Aug. 17. Those who did not build a rocket can observe. Meet at Parking Lot JJ on the runway. Program is weather dependent.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Self-Defense Basics, 7 to 8 p.m. All ages can learn self-defense basics with personal trainer and Brazilian jiu jitsu instructor Tim Martin.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Nature Explore Classroom Grand Opening, 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a ceremony, silent auction and a ribbon cutting. Refreshments will be available. Meet at Shelter No. 2.
West Allis Bowmen
Here are the programs being offered by the West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at www.westallisbowmen.com or check out the club’s Facebook page.
- Wednesday Night 3-D League is scheduled for Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The league format is two arrows per target and there will be food and a raffle available each week. The cost is $9. A banquet ($10 charge) is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4. For more information, contact Butch at 262-639-3118.
- Thursday Night League is scheduled Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. The league format will utilize a NFAA Field round. All age groups and walk-on archers are welcome. For more information, contact Al by phone at 262-930-6091 or by email at ajeske@wi.rr.com.
- The Labor Day Weekend 3-D Safari Shoot will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2. The cost for adults is $12 for one range or $20 for two ranges, $10 for youth ages 12-18 for one range or $16 for two ranges, $5 for ages 11 or younger for one range or free for two ranges and $30 for a family of two adults and two children ages 17 or younger for one range or $50 for two ranges. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the club via Facebook Messenger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.