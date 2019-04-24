Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, April 27: Willow Trellis Workshop. Cut native willow then construct your own garden trellis. Please pre-pay by calling 262-878-5601. The fee is $20. Dress for the weather. Waterproof boots are helpful but not necessary. Meet at the Visitor Center, but be prepared to drive. 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Work*Play*Earth Day at Bong
On Saturday, April 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., you can celebrate Earth Day while helping out and enjoying Wisconsin state park, forest, trail and wildlife properties during the annual Work*Play*Earth Day at Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton and other sites statewide. Events are sponsored by the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks and Department of Natural Resources properties.
Volunteers can join DNR staff, members from the Bong Naturalist Association and people from nearby communities to help repair and enhance park, forest and trail properties. Activities include planting, weeding, painting picnic tables and other structures, raking and cleaning up leaves and picking up litter. Refreshments will be provided and Friends of Wisconsin State Parks will also provide appreciation gifts for volunteers.
After the work is done, volunteers may stay and enjoy the amenities at Bong for free.
In addition to the Earth Day event, you can be part of removing invasive garlic mustard at Bong on April 27 and May 4, from 1-3 p.m. Bong has created a team that is in competition with other southeast Wisconsin teams to pull the most garlic mustard. This is not just an invasive species competition though, it’s also a fundraiser, so ask someone to sponsor you before you pull. Half the money stays at the park and half goes to the Invasive Species council. Contact coordinator Melissa Pitner at melissapitner@gmail.com or 262-620-0124 or go to our team website. https://sewisc.org/garlic-mustard-pull-a-thon/pull-a-thon-teams/13-richard-bong-state-recreation-area.
