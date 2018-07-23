Despite the damp weather, hundreds attended the Waterford River Rhythms concert on Thursday in Downtown Waterford to hear the rock and country sounds of vocalist Jackie Brown. Upcoming concerts are scheduled for Aug. 1, 16 and 30 at the Village Hall Park. On tap for Aug. 1, the hard-rock sounds of the Rush Tribute Project.
For more information on the 12th season of River Rythms, visit: www.waterfordriverrhythms.org
If you have a fundraiser or community event for consideration for Out On The Town, please email sharon.knox@journaltimes.com. High-resolution photos (large-sized images) should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
Photos by Megan Burke, megan.burke@journaltimes.com.
