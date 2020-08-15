You have permission to edit this article.
Out on the Town: Wisconsin Livestock Expo
Exhibitors showed their lambs on Wednesday morning at the Andis-sponsored Wisconsin Livestock Expo at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The event provided an opportunity for youths who lost their opportunity to show lambs, sheep, steers and heifers with the cancellation of the Wisconsin State Fair due to the COVID-19 health crisis. 

Photos by Lauren Henning of The Journal Times.

