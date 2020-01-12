Out on the Town: Winter Weekend in Wisconsin

Typical winter weather roared back into southeastern Wisconsin over the weekend, bringing with it high winds, freezing rain and then, finally, snow. Thankfully, we didn't have to shovel as much of the white stuff as was initially predicted.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Racine Curling Club, 1914 Melvin Ave., also held an open house on Saturday and Sunday where people could learn the art of curling.

Photos by Christina Lieffring of The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0