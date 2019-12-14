Out on the Town: Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade
0 comments

Out on the Town: Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

  • 0

The Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade stepped off at Waterford Town Hall, then proceeded south on Milwaukee Street and ended at Second Street. Fireworks were shot off at Ten Club Park along the river at the end of parade. A tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus followed.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are required for publication.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News