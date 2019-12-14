Out on the Town: Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

The Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade stepped off at Waterford Town Hall, then proceeded south on Milwaukee Street and ended at Second Street. Fireworks were shot off at Ten Club Park along the river at the end of parade. A tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus followed.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

