Out on the Town: Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

The parade stepped off at Waterford Town Hall, then proceeded south on Milwaukee Street and ended at Second Street. Fireworks were shot off at Ten Club Park along the river at the end of parade. A tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus followed.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are required for publication.
A Honda Accord with more than 320,000 miles on it named after a mayonnaise alternative refused to move in the drive-thru at Mount Pleasant's Chick-Fil-A. What happened next might as well define the Christmas spirit.
The Walshes, for the moment, are caught in a Catch-22. They want out of their Franksville-area apartment, and their landlord says he’s willing to work with them, but the couple doesn’t have enough cash on hand to easily pay for a move. They're stuck.